Saginaw Baptist Church, 406 Bartlett Ave. in Joplin, will hold a gospel concert at 6 p.m. Saturday, July 1.
Ivan Parker, from Nashville, will be featured. For more than 10 years, Parker has sung with the Bill Gaither Homecoming concerts and is known for the hit song “Midnight Cry.” Gospel singer Jerrad Tromley will also perform.
The concert will be free; a love offering will be taken. The church asks visitors to bring their own lawn chairs.
