Gospel singing legend Ivan Parker to perform live at Joplin church this Saturday

With music concerts currently on hiatus because of the ongoing pandemic, it’s been difficult for local residents to find, let alone enjoy, a live musical concert that’s not streamed through a mobile device or television set.
Which is why Greenwood Baptist Church, located west of Joplin on Apricot Drive, continues to go against the grain in this regard.
Long associated with live gospel music concerts, COVID-19 has so far canceled only one of eight church-planned concerts this year. Their latest concert — by far the biggest in terms of star power — is scheduled for 6 p.m. Saturday.
Ivan Parker, a long-time singer with the award-winning Gold City quartet before embarking in 1994 on a successful solo career, will make his second straight appearance in two years at the Joplin church.
“He’s a pretty major ‘get,’” said Jerrad Trombley, worship leader at the church.
“One of the reasons why we reached out to him this year was the song that I feel like makes you think of Ivan Parker when you hear it — ‘Midnight Cry,’” Trombley said, which is a popular nickname for a preached sermon. “He made that song famous when he was with Gold City. We had several people here who’d heard the song and wanted to know who sang it.”
Instead of bringing in a local singer to cover ‘Midnight Cry,’ why not bring back the man who made it famous in the first place, Trombley said with a chuckle.
“I just could not get away from the message in the song,” said Parker about “Midnight Cry,” in a statement posted on his official website. “It meant a lot to me, because it was the message that tugged at my heart the night I gave my heart to the Lord.”
Trombley has long held Parker, and gospel music as a whole, in high esteem. Because Parker’s November 2019 concert was so well received, Trombley chose to bring him back to Southwest Missouri for an encore performance.
“Gospel music has been a real mainstay in my life, and music has always been the one area where I feel like God has called me to,” he said. “I just have been really involved in gospel music since a teenager. Now, you wouldn’t think a teenager at that age would want to (listen to) a quartet (singing) Southern gospel music, but I got hooked, and it’s been a very important part of my life since.”
The popular gospel sings have become anticipated events at the church since 2015, when they were held on a monthly basis. After audience fatigue set in, the concerts were scaled back to one held every quarter, which has held firmly through 2020 and will continue into 2021.
Whether back in 2015 or in 2020, the concerts are viewed as a way for people to get out of their houses and experience a few hours of pure enjoyment.
“I hope that’s the way people think,” Trombley said. “Look, we’ve dealt with COVID all year long, and we’re dealing with this election now. (The concert) maybe a chance where people can say, ‘Hey, let’s just leave all the stuff of this world behind for a couple of hours, come out and listen to what God has to say through Ivan and just having a great time relaxing and praying to the Lord.”
Want to go?
Ivan Parker will be in concert at 6 p.m. Saturday at Greenwood Baptist Church, 3501 Apricot Drive, Joplin. Doors open at 4:30 p.m. The event is free, though a love offering will be taken. Pre-concert music will be provided by The Goulds, the Joplin family-turned-gospel band, at 5:30 p.m.
Details: 417-438-8556 or 417-782-1854.
COVID safety
Trombley said he has received calls about safety regulations concerning the concert, specifically masks and social distancing.
“Basically, how (we) are approaching this is that, because our church sits outside city limits, if you feel comfortable about wearing a mask, wear a mask. If you don’t want to, you don’t have to.” As far as social distancing is concerned, “we’ll probably leave it in the people’s hands.”
