Thanks to our sponsors, supporters and members of the community, the seventh annual Grapes & Grog, which benefitted the Area Agency on Aging’s Meals on Wheels program, was a huge success. The event raised more than $35,000 for seniors in need. We could not have done it without the support of our Advisory Board members and our county commissioners as well as all of the volunteers who helped us with the event.
All of the proceeds from the event will go directly to the home delivered meal program for seniors in Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald counties.
A huge thank you goes out our sponsors:
Platinum
• SGC Foodservice
• Senior Insurance Specialists
• Brent & Mendi Westhoven
Gold
• Macadoodles
• Missouri Eagle
• Ad-Max
Silver
• Great Southern Bank
• Viking Trailways
• Home Instead Senior Care
Bronze
• Dixie Printing
• Kathy Blood
• Benefit Management, Inc.
• Avalon Hospice
• Jordan CPA Services
• Fyzical Therapy & Balance Centers
• Southwest Missouri Bank
