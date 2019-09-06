Grapes & Grog event to benefit Meals on Wheels

The Scott Eastman Duo will to headline the seventh annual Grapes & Grog event.
Tickets are currently available for the Area Agency on Aging’s fundraiser to benefit the Meals on Wheels program for seniors in Jasper, Newton, Barton and McDonald counties.
The event — which will include live music from the Scott Eastman Duo, along with KP appetizers, beer, wine and silent and live auctions — will be held from 6 to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 19, at Wilder’s Ballroom, 1208 S. Main St. in Joplin.
There will also be a Doug Hall painting available in the live auction, which is on display at Southwest Missouri Bank at 32nd and Indiana streets in Joplin
Tickets are $35 each ($25 for seniors over 60) and can be purchased at the Area Agency on Aging office at 531 E. 15th, Macadoodles of Joplin, and online at the agency’s Facebook page at facebook.com/aaaregionx or via Eventbrite.
Details: 417-781-7562.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.