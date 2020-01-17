PITTSBURG, Kan. — They loved Southeast Kansas so much, they’re back at it again for a second winter go-around in as many years.
We’re talking about the appropriately named Great White, of course, the ’80s rock band that last January played for the first time at Kansas Crossing Casino to a sold-out crowd.
This will be the second time Joplin-area rock fans will be able to see Mitch Malloy live — the blonde-haired lead singer for the iconic band from the equally iconic hair-band era.
“We are always communicating with our guests, and when they ask you to bring a band back, you bring the band back,” said Jon Spiers, director of marketing of the casino.
It was Malloy who memorably turned down a gig to front Van Halen back in the mid-’90s after lead singer Sammy Hagar left the band in a huff. Now entering his second year as Great White’s lead singer, he feels at home belting out some of the band’s best-known hits.
“I have to represent this music honorably. I respect what has come before me and have to remind fans of where they were when they first heard these songs,” Malloy said of his role in the band. “I also have to be myself at the same time. When I first heard my own voice with Great White’s music, I knew something special was going on.”
The Los Angeles band has been playing music and touring the world, give or take a year or two, since 1981. Led by co-founder and lead guitarist Mark Kendall, they’re still going at it, doing what they love.
At 8 p.m. Saturday, the band will play its favorite tunes — “Once Bitten, Twice Shy,” “Rock Me” and “House of Broken Love” — beloved staples from the bygone hair band era.
The band formed in 1977, when Kendall and lead singer Jack Russell formed Dante Fox; the name was later changed in 1982 when, as legend has it, a kid yelled, “There goes Great White,” when the youngster caught sight of Kendall’s white-blonde hair sticking out through a car window. The name stuck.
Joining Kendall and Malloy on stage is Audie Desbrow (drums), Michael Lardie (guitar/keyboard) and Scott Snyder (bass).
Overall, Great White has sold 10 million albums worldwide, has six Top 100 Billboard hits, nine Top 200 Billboard albums and two platinum albums. At Kansas Crossing, the band will perform “House of Broken Love,” “Save Your Love,” “Mista Bone” and “Lady Red Light.”
“We see a great audience mix for these shows,” Spiers said. “Not only those that grew up listening in the ’80s but their grown-up kids.”
Tickets for the 8 p.m. concert, a standing room-only show, are now on sale. Ticket prices are $26. Doors open at 7 p.m.
Details: 620-240-4400.
