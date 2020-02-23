I’m a stay-at-home plant parent. I don’t have any good excuse for not being able to raise healthy, well-adjusted and delightful-to-be-around ferns and other indoor plants.
Unfortunately, I forget these green kids even exist until they act up. This morning, for example, I walked through the living room and saw that one had exfoliated all over the floor.
“Oh, for heaven’s sake, are you begging for attention again? Did we forget to water you last month?” I asked as I raked up a pile of crispy leaves and vowed to do better.
What I need for inspiration and motivation is a $2,000 visit from a “plant stylist.” Yes, it’s now an actual profession, at least in big cities and with people for whom money seems to grow on rubber trees. These green-thumb interior decorators will transform your home with the perfect foliage in the perfect pots and spaces.
They won’t keep the indoor jungle alive though. That requires spending time with Google and YouTube and becoming an expert yourself or paying for home visits from another professional — a plant doctor. But a plant stylist will have the place looking fantastic when he leaves.
I relate plant stylists to hair stylists. The makeover magic they work is immediate and breathtaking. They’re both experts on roots and know what works best with the shape of your face and rooms and bank account.
Do you need some feathery bangs to camouflage and tickle those forehead wrinkles? Do you need some layers on top to distract from everything below? Do you need a 6-foot-tall fiddleleaf fig tree to breathe life and color into that ugly bare spot in the family room? Some twisting vines to make a natural curtain for that picture window?
Whenever I get a new ‘do, I listen carefully to instructions on how to maintain it. And it’s the same thing when someone entrusts me with a robust houseplant.
But old routines are hard to break, and it doesn’t take long before hair and leaves droop, shed or poke out in the wrong direction.
Sometimes a hair stylist or plant stylist just isn’t enough. What’s needed is a life stylist.
Marti Attoun’s “Booth 186: My Secondhand Career in Vintage Corsets, Moose Heads and Other Moth-Eaten Antiques” is available as an e-book on Amazon.
