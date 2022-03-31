A musical group hailing from East L.A. will be showcasing their culture to folks in the Ozark Mountain region.
Las Cafeteras — the coffee pots in Spanish — began as a group of talented students at East Side Cafe in the City of Angels. Learning Son Jarocho, a style of folk music from the Gulf Coast of Mexico, the group made up of students turned bandmates has “adapted the music to fit their realities and draws on multiple genres of music,” said Emily Frankoski, director of Joplin’s Connect2Culture, “infusing their unique sound with rich, meaningful lyrics.”
It’s a style of music most Southwest Missouri residents have been exposed to live, in concert.
“We can’t wait to see Las Cafeteras perform live,” Frankoski said. “Their infectious, high-energy performances are something we want to share with the Joplin area.”
Las Cafeteras will perform at 7 p.m. tonight at the Joplin Empire Market Courtyard, 931 E. Fourth St.
The band consists of six musicians — Denise Carlos, Hector Paul Flores, Jose Guadalupe Cruz Cano, Jesus Gonzalez Ramirez, Jorge Pococ Mijangos and Moises Baqueiro. Among them, the half-dozen members play a dizzying assortment of traditional and nontraditional instruments.
“The band’s instrumentation is crazy,” said Flores to PBS recently. He sings and plays the tarima, a wooden platform used for Zapateado, a flamenco dance characterized by the rhythmic stomping of feet. “We have a cajon that’s from Peru (a West African bass) … we have a marimbol, (and) a large kalimba that we use as a bass, which is a West African instrument that came through the Caribbean and then to Mexico.”
They also use mandolins, wood guitars similar to ukuleles, and the quijada de burro, which is a donkey’s jaw that makes a raspy sound. Native American gourds and flutes are also used during various songs.
Singing in English, Spanish and Spanglish, their music embodies a remix of sounds, from rock and hip-hop to rancheras. On top of this, their purpose goes way beyond just playing dramatic, meaningful music.
The group, says Frankoski, uses music as a vehicle to “build bridges among different cultures and communities that have not always seen eye to eye.” Their vibrant music presents modern-day stories of Latino and immigrant lives in order to create “a world where many worlds fit.”
In a time where division and discord are increasingly prevalent, she continued, Las Cafeteras’ uplifting message of unity “is vitally important.”
The concert is the sixth and final performance of C2C’s 2021-2022 Curtains Up Series.
In addition to tonight’s public performance, Las Cafeteras members shared their message of unity with Missouri Southern State University students yesterday during an outreach workshop titled, “Shifting Culture Through Culture: A Journey in Bridge-Building & Reimagining Power.”
“Las Cafeteras’ concerts are fun, energetic, and inspiring — they feel more like a party than a performance,” Frankoski said. “It’s definitely a high note for this year’s Curtains Up Series to end on — one not to be missed!”
Details: General admission is $25 (price includes all processing and convenience fees). This is a BYOC (bring your own chair performance) event. Discounts for students, seniors, active military/veterans, and groups available. Groups must call to process the sale. Tickets are sold at connect
2culture.org, over the phone at 417-501-5550 or at the Joplin Empire Market today.
