CARTHAGE, Mo. — The director of an older, chilling play selected it to highlight a younger, bubbling actor.
“I wanted to find a vehicle for Ann Marie Wright, our girl who plays Rhoda,” Betsy Fleischaker said. “She’s a gifted child who dances and sings, but this was a drama where she had to control her emotion to a degree.”
Martin leads the Stone’s Throw Dinner Theatre production of “The Bad Seed,” which opens today and runs until Aug. 23. A drama about a lack of childhood innocence, Martin plays the character of a young girl who does whatever she wants to get what she wants.
Adapted from William March’s 1954 novel, the play opened that same year on Broadway. It was written by Maxwell Anderson.
While the play fell short of the Pulitzer, a 1956 movie adaptation was nominated for Academy award. Actors Nancy Kelly, Patty McCormack, Eileen Heckart and Henry Jones, who starred in the Broadway production, were also featured in that movie. Fleischaker said that movie, especially McCormack’s portrayal of Rhoda, made an impression on her.
The play revolves around Christine Penmark and her daughter, Rhoda, a charming girl who dazzles neighbors, friends and others. After another child wins an award Rhoda coveted, the girl takes matters violently into her own hands without raising suspicions. As Christine comes to grips with the truth about her daughter, she struggles how to handle it.
A veteran of other performances across the area, Wright played Scout in the theater’s recent production of “To Kill a Mockingbird.” Fleischaker said Martin has meshed well into the role.
“It’s that holding back of emotions that’s difficult to do when you’re acting,” Fleischaker said. “She’s very good at containing them and bringing them out when necessary.”
First show back
The production marks the theater’s return to live performances after the pandemic canceled productions earlier this year.
Because of the pandemic, no dinner will be served during the show. Attendees will be seated 6 feet apart on a first-come, first-served basis, and masks will be required.
The cast has been wearing masks for most of the rehearsals, taking them off during the last week of them, Fleischaker said. One actor who was cast needed to be replaced after being ordered into quarantine, she said.
Despite the challenges, Fleischaker said the cast has developed the show brilliantly.
“It’s come a long way in six weeks,” she said. “I’m very proud of the actors. They have really brought the story in focus.”
