PITTSBURG, Kan. — Calling Hairball a tribute band is like calling the Grand Canyon a roadside attraction.
At least that’s how lead guitarist Michael Schneider, who performs as the character Happy, sums the situation up when it comes to his band and the music it plays.
The word “tribute,” he said, fails to “encapsulate the energy and approach that Hairball has.”
Being called a tribute band “is not a slap across the face. We didn’t write the book, but we get to read it to thousands of fans each week.”
In the end, he said, “we (simply) let the music do the talking.”
And it’s the band’s fans, the so-called “fanatics,” that have taken this Minnesota band “to the highest of highs.”
“We simply have the best fans in the world. It’s about having fun and honoring the greatest music,” he said. “We’re dedicated to preserving rock music.”
Are they ever. Whether it’s the music of Twisted Sister, Queen, Def Leppard or Kiss, the band members perform and transform on stage into Dee Snider, Freddie Mercury, Joe Elliott or Gene Simmons — all the hallmarks that made them become one of the North Star State’s most successful rock acts.
Far removed from their Minnesota roots, the band will perform live at 8 p.m. Saturday at Kansas Crossing Casino.
So why the '80s? Why hair bands? Why the love for Kiss and all the arena rock bands that followed in their spiked footsteps?
“Really, Kiss changed the game for everyone,” Schneider said. “If it wasn’t for Kiss, the guys in this band would not have picked up a guitar, the bass or started slamming the drums. This is a labor of love. The excitement (we have) for Kiss, Aerosmith, Guns 'N' Roses, Van Halen ... are larger than life. These songs were made to be played loud — and I mean loud.”
When asked who Schneider’s favorite musician is, he was stumped for a few seconds.
“That's a tough one. They are all so iconic. I'm the (band’s) guitarist, so you won't see me changing outfits or becoming Ozzy (Osbourne), but over the years, the Queen section of the show really hits me. ‘Bohemian Rhapsody’ is simply one of, if not the greatest, rock songs of all time. To play Brian May's guitar licks is surreal.”
Because he’s a fan of all styles of music, ranging from the Beatles to Prince, “I soak it all in, and it makes me a better guitarist.”
Ultimately, Hairball is an experience, an attitude and an expression of music, he said. It’s as simple as that.
“Our hope is that by the time the lights come on and you're surrounded by a sweaty mass of people and your body is exhausted from the two-and-half-hour rock barrage, that you feel invincible, you feel transported to a time that you had no worries and that you realize you just connected with thousands of people over the same music that is basically the soundtrack to your life,” Schneider said. “You can hear these songs on classic rock radio, and if you're lucky enough to have seen these bands their first time around, you will not be disappointed.”
Tickets are $23.
Details: 620-240-4400.
