Just in time for the start of the Halloween season, the much-loved movie “Beetlejuice” is showing this weekend at Joplin’s Bookhouse Cinema — but with a nifty twist.
The talented group behind the shadow casts of “The Rocky Horror Picture Show” in the Joplin area is now turning its focus toward the 1988 classic.
Members of The RKO Floor Show will perform on stage during the movie’s run at 10 p.m. tonight and Saturday night as well as 6 p.m. Sunday at the theater, 715 E Broadway St.
The group performed a shadow cast of “Beetlejuice” two years ago “just for fun,” said Moriah Schroeder, who serves as overall director. It was a huge hit.
“People have been asking us to bring it back ever since,” she said. “This time, we are giving it our all (full costumes and props), and it’s a more developed show. We’ve been working nonstop to make a whole new ... props. We’ve tried to capture the essence, if not exact detail, of all the major characters and scenes from the movie. ‘Beetlejuice’ is a much more family-friendly performance than ‘Rocky Horror,’ but it’s still a great cult classic full of fun and camp.”
Tickets are $8, and people are encouraged to come dressed as their favorite characters. There will also be movie-themed snacks and merchandise. There are no age restrictions.
Details: 417-825-5161.
Here is a rundown of several other area events with Halloween ties taking place this weekend:
• The yearly Old-Fashioned Hayride is set to start at 7 to 9:30 p.m. tonight at Joplin’s McClelland Park, located near 44th St. and McClelland Blvd. This free event will offer free hayrides, hot dogs, s’mores and hot chocolate on a first-come, first-serve basis. The event is hosted by Joplin Parks and Recreation. Picnics are encouraged. A Halloween-themed movie, “Casper,” will be shown on the inflatable movie screen, sponsored by Fletcher Toyota. Details: 417-625-4750.
• Bluff Dwellers Cave outside Noel continues to build its reputation as one of the spookiest caves in Missouri. From 6 to 9 p.m. tonight, explore the cave by handheld lantern lights, while guides tell scary stories concerning local legends and true cave happenings. Each tour through the dark cave is an hour long. Tickets are $17.
From 5 to 9 p.m. on Saturday, the local Whistling Springs Brewing Company will offer craft beer tasting following spooky tours of the cave. Tickets ($19.99) will include a beer glass, glow-in-the-dark bracelet and access to the brewery tasting. Food trucks will be available both nights.
Details: 417-475-3666.
• Finally, the Paranormal Science Lab will host two ghost tours this weekend. Tonight, the public can participate in a historical tour of the restored Bordello house, 206 N. Main St. in Galena, Kansas, followed by a live, paranormal investigation. Tickets are $20 for adults and $5 for kids younger than 14. The Bordello, said PSL’s Lisa Martin, “is a great piece of unique history” and “offers a rare opportunity to discuss the history of the mining days.”
On Saturday, a historical tour and ghost hunt will take place at the Webb City Public Library, 101 S. Liberty. Proceeds will benefit the library.
“It’s a beautiful building,” Martin said of the library, “and provides important services to the community. It just happens to have a decades-old ghost story in addition.”
Tickets for the Webb City tour are $20 for adults and $5 for kids younger than 14. Details: 417-673-4326.
“Beetlejuice” cast members include: Stevie Lou Rose, Tiffany DeMoss, Taylor Lewis, Logan Carnes, Kaylie Marie, Jason Leggett, Sara Love, Heather Marsh, Moriah Molotov, McKaylen Wesley, Kane Haywood, Jesse Croney, Callum Klue, Tim Kowis, Jeffrey Hirsch and Jessey Croney.
