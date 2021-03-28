When you’re the pastor of one of the oldest churches in Joplin, you have to be a person of many talents. Enter Pastor Willie Rogers Jr.
When he’s not leading a church sermon or Bible study session, meeting one-on-one with a congregation member or presiding over a wedding or funeral, the former standout University of Missouri football and Missouri Southern State College basketball player is moving from one daily church project to the next — dealing with chipped paint on a wall, shining the worship center’s altar or lugging boxed equipment, which is what he was doing Wednesday afternoon, down into the church’s basement.
“You’ve got to be a little bit of everything,” Rogers Jr. said with a chuckle, relaxing for a rare moment in the front pew of the Handy Chapel church, which opened to the public 117 years ago. He’s known among family, friends and sports fans as “Sweetpea.”
Because the small church was built in 1903, maintenance and upkeep is a given. But he doesn’t mind. He calls the building his “homey” — his second home.
“Because this church is so old, we’ve been trying to fix it up,” he said. “I always say, ‘God doesn’t need your ability, he needs your availability.’ If you’re available unto him, he will give you the ability to move a mountain.”
He’s in the process of laying down new carpeting on the beautiful, antique wooden floor, as well as paving the parking lot out back. But most of his focus is fixed on the worship chamber’s walls.
“The walls are made of concrete, not sheetrock, so when you go through the seasons — hot, cold, hot, cold — it cracks the paint, and it’s why it’s peeling right there, and over there,” he said, pointing to various spots. “I don’t care if you see the curves and the wrinkles. I don’t want it to look pretty. I just want it to look clean.”
Those “chips and cracks and dings,” as Rogers Jr. puts it, are very important to him, particularly when he speaks about the altar, with its plush kneeling cushion lying next to it. He polishes it each week to make it look clean, but that’s all he’ll do to it.
“I don’t want to take away that history,” he said, pointing at a crack in the wood, looking like it came from someone’s thumbnail. “All those cuts are from years of worshiping — decades and decades. I don’t want it to look brand new. I want those chips and scrapes and dings to stay. That tells me that somebody was down on their knees praying, all the history of this and that, so somebody went there and was praying to the Lord for deliverance.”
Back in 2002, the historic church was given a “fix up.” Something similar was done in 2017, when the community flocked to the church during Martin Luther King Jr. Day to help give the building a new coat of paint. That was nice, but Rogers Jr. and his congregation members are a humble bunch. If there’s work to be done, they’ll roll up their sleeves and do it themselves.
“The help (from the community) is good, the donations are good — we could use the help (and) funding, and we’ve had people donate. But my biggest thing is, with a project like this, it’s so big, (he’s afraid people) might drive by the church and ask, ‘I gave them money and they’ve done nothing.’ Believe me, we have — but the project’s just so big.”
But he’ll keep at it simply because he wants the building to look the best it can for God.
“Let me say this — your house, when you start off, you don’t care how raggedy it is, you try to fix it up to make it beautiful — even though some people may be turning their noses — because you take pride that you’re doing the best that you can with what you’ve got. When I look at this church, I want it to be beautiful. I don’t want the cracks in the walls; I don’t want the paint peeling; I want it to look fine upon Him who gave me all things. Why wouldn’t I want this place to look beautiful?”
Which is why Rogers Jr. and members of his flock continue to do what they can each week, working hard on the upkeep of their venerable church. It also explains why Rogers Jr. is a carpenter one day, a plumber the next, an electrician another.
“You do what you have to do,” he said with a shrug and grin.
Still, there’s a reason why they continue to put in the hard work on the church. When viewing archived photos of downtown Joplin, facing west along Fourth Street, the Handy Chapel can easily be spotted in old black-and-white pictures. While surrounding buildings have gone up, come down or been converted, the church has stood the test of time.
According to a previous Joplin Globe story, Handy Chapel was built in the mid-1800s as the African Methodist Episcopal Church, a wood building standing on the exact lot where it remains today. A frame house behind the church was used as the parsonage.
Joplin was struck by a tornado in 1902 that destroyed Handy Chapel and two other Black churches, Trinity United Methodist and Unity Baptist.
Members were left without churches for roughly a year before Joplin’s first millionaire, Thomas Connor, paid $15,000 to have all three churches rebuilt. Connor is known for building the Connor Hotel at Fourth and Main streets. Today, the church is the only one of the three churches whose structure still stands at its original location.
“This church, to me, is a hospital,” said Rogers Jr., who is in his 10th year as church pastor. “That’s the way I look at (Handy Chapel). In real life, when we’re sick we go to the hospital if we need a healing. If anything’s wrong with us, we go to different places for a healing. It’s the church that serves as the hospital when you want to heal spiritually and get well on the inside — on the inside, on the outside, the physical and the spiritual.”
