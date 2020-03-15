The annual Home Builders Association Home Show is coming up at the end of March, and we are so excited! This is your chance to see products and talk with local providers — all in one place.
Whether you are building, remodeling or simply want to make some upgrades, the home show is the place for you. Vendors will feature local builders, hot tubs, cabinets, flooring, foundation repair, solar panels, interior design, artisans, utilities, gutter protection, animals available for adoption, security, concrete and so much more. Curious what matte black finishes look like? Then come to the home show. Want to see what that stone sample looks like with a certain cabinet finish? Then again, come on out to the home show and test it out.
We know that online shopping has changed how people shop, but nothing compares to seeing a slab of stone or the grain of the wood. You’ll get to touch the cabinets or walk on the flooring sample. Popular items and trends in our area will also be featured to help spark some creativity or remodeling ideas.
If you need any work done to your home, you’ll have the chance to speak with professionals. Being able to interact with the products and local providers is worth the trip to the home show. Plus, a lot of vendors give show discounts.
Even if you don’t need work done to your home right now, the annual home show is a great place to see what is available in our local area. You might want to build that forever home in the next few years, and you will have the chance to visit with local contractors who can help you. As we often tell people, you want to make sure you like your builder before you start building your home. It can be a stressful process, so you want to get along. The home show allows for conversing with local builders and all of the awesome vendors.
The HBA Home Show is at the Jack Lawton Webb Convention Center on South Range Line on Friday, March 27, from noon to 8 p.m. (with a Food Truck Friday Night) and Saturday, March 28, from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. (with a petting zoo from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.). The cost at the door to attend is $5 for adults, $3 for seniors and veterans, and children 12 and younger get in for free.
With the purchase of a regular-priced adult ticket, attendees will also get one entry for a chance to win the playhouse built by HBA members. This 6-foot by 8-foot space has inside walls 5 feet tall. It could even be a she-shed or quiet oasis for any age.
For more information, call the HBA office at 417-623-5205 or visit hbabuilders.com.
VALERIE SEARCY is chief executive officer of the Home Builders Association.
