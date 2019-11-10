GROVE, Okla. — James Plummer is a young man of few words, but that’s OK. The impact of his Eagle Scout project speaks volumes.
In October, Plummer was awarded the Glenn A. and Melinda W. Adams National Eagle Scout Service Project of the Year Award and the Cherokee Area Council Eagle Scout Project of the Year.
He received recognition for his Healing Garden, a raised bed garden where he grows fruits and vegetables for senior adults and veterans who are in need of nutritional support.
This year alone, Plummer donated more than 500 pounds of produce (not including 175 pounds donated by a neighbor) to seniors attending the centers at Jay and Grove, to area veterans and to officials at the Christian H.E.L.P. Center in Grove.
While this year’s crops were down, he said, because of the amount of rain received in Northeast Oklahoma, he donated 630 pounds of food in 2017, and in 2018, he donated 1,010 pounds.
Additionally, his project includes more than 80 hours helping to establish and nurture a fruit orchard at the Jay VA clinic.
Plummer just shrugs when asked about the project and the awards he’s received. For him, it’s simply a way to help others in the community — especially older adults and veterans who need a helping hand.
“(People) are just so happy, and you see their smiles,” Plummer said, of taking produce to the senior adults and veterans. “I know this is helping people out.”
About the garden
Plummer’s project began more than three years ago. It includes several raised garden beds on a property his parents own outside of Grove.
Since the summer of 2017, Plummer has invested more than 1,400 hours of work (labor provided by both himself and volunteers) and received more than $7,000 in goods and grants from See’s Candy, Fiskers, Orange Thumb Grant, the Delaware County Community Partnership and Katie’s Crops. He has also received assistance from Lowe’s Home Improvement in Grove.
He has grown multiple crops in the garden’s three raised beds, including tomatoes, eggplants, squash, peppers, green beans, watermelons and strawberries. The garden also includes apple trees and grape vines.
Lessons learned during the past three years include everything from budgeting to how to report on grants. Plummer’s also learned how to rotate crops in order to get the best harvest possible and how to deal with the unpredictable Oklahoma weather.
After his pepper crop died this summer, Plummer tried planting green beans from seeds. The gamble paid off, and his been crop grew with abundance.
He also expanded his skills in relationship to leadership, especially as he’s worked with other scouts volunteering during his project.
He’s talking with one scout, Caleb Illiff, about putting in a drip irrigation system in the garden. If the idea gets off the ground, it will potentially be Illiff’s Eagle Scout project. To date, Plummer has been watering the garden by hand.
“I’d like to see it grow,” Plummer said. “I would love to be able to donate more food because it helps feed people who can’t really afford good produce. It gives them better nutritional options.”
Behind the awards
Rick Bronson, Grand Lake district chairman for the Cherokee Area Council, said he nominated Plummer for the awards for a variety of reasons.
“The Boy Scout Healing Garden at Grove is among the largest Eagle Service Projects, in terms of space, leadership given, labor hours and funds donated, and scope of community benefit I have ever seen,” Bronson said. “I thought it was worthy of national recognition.”
The ESSPY is designed to honor “valuable service of an exceptional nature by an Eagle Scout candidate,” according to Bronson. Candidates for the award are first recognized at the local level, then the regional and national levels.
More about Plummer
Plummer, a junior attending Epic Charter School, hopes to go into the Air National Guard after high school.
If his dream becomes a reality, Plummer will earn his bachelor’s degree using the GI Bill, then reenlist as an officer and pilot in the U.S. Air Force. He eventually hopes to be a commercial pilot.
In addition to Boy Scouts, Plummer has been involved in the Grove’s First Baptist Church Youth Ministry, the Civil Air Patrol as an airman and the Grove Police Department Youth Academy as a TAC officer.
He’s also taking flying lessons with the Tulsa Aviation Group thanks to a scholarship provided by the Grand Aces program. His efforts with the Healing Garden helped open the door for his flying lessons.
Plummer, the son of Rob and Stephanie Plummer, chose to help veterans with his project because his mother and both grandfathers were veterans. His parents have worked alongside him, helping turn it into a family affair.
“My parents helped guide me,” Plummer said. “I couldn’t have done it without them.”
His mother just smiles as she talks about the project and lists everyone who has played a role in the effort.
“We are blessed to live in this community,” Stephanie Plummer said. “So many people have supported him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.