The Joplin School District will host its fourth annual Health, Benefits and Retail Therapy Fair today in the gymnasiums at Joplin High School, 2104 Indiana Ave.
The event begins at 7:30 a.m. for Joplin School District employees, who must show their school badge for entry.
It will be open to the public from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m.
The fair will include more than 100 vendor booths, food trucks and door prizes, including a Branson weekend getaway valued at more than $500, courtesy of BransonPromotionsProgram.com.
Teams from Freeman Health System and Mercy Hospital will offer blood pressure/pulse tests, body composition testing and a variety of lab work to attendees. For best results, food and drink (except water) should be avoided for eight hours prior to testing. The cost for testing is $10 per person and free for Joplin School District employees.
The event is sponsored by Missouri Southern State University, Arvest Bank, Carlson Chiropractic Center, Franklin Technology Center, Freeman Health System, Joplin Metro Credit Union and Roper Kia.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.