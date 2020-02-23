With the latest Heartland Opera Theatre production, it all begins and ends with Giacomo Puccini, the great Italian opera composer.
Two of Puccini’s one-act operas — “Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi” — will be brought live to the stage early next month. Each opera is about as opposite from the other as one can be in terms of tone and emotional impact.
“Puccini’s operas are filled with rich, dramatic, beautiful music — the culmination of the Italian bel canto tradition,” said Dr. Diana Allan, a Heartland board member. “The storylines are often gritty and emotional like ‘Suor Angelica’ or fun and farcical like ‘Gianni Schicchi,’ where ordinary people find themselves in extraordinary circumstances.”
In this double bill, Sister Angelica, a cloistered nun, encounters a long-hidden secret and finds a miracle. Then crafty Gianni Schicchi thwarts greedy relatives with a spurious will and unites young lovers for a happy ending. The operas will take place at 7 p.m. Friday, March 6, and 2 p.m. Sunday, March 8, at Memorial Hall, 212 W. Eighth St.
Although Heartland’s managing director, Michael Gregory, doesn’t know if this is the first time an opera has ever been put on inside the Joplin building, he’s confident an opera hasn’t been presented quite the way these two Puccini classics will be. He said the twin presentations will be groundbreaking.
“We’ve had to create a space within Memorial Hall that probably nobody has ever done before,” he said, “and there will be many surprises.
“Our goal is to leave people with their mouths hanging open,” he continued, before adding with a slight grin, “and that’s all I can say about that.”
Added Allan: “I certainly don’t want to give anything away, but our fabulous director, Rachel Harris, has some innovative ideas about how to produce ‘Suor Angelica’ in (Memorial Hall). The production will not be mounted on the stage. … It will be on the floor with the audience in the racked seating.
“As many opera companies are beginning to use, Rachel is intending to use projections for some of the scenery,” she continued. “We hope that opera lovers will be delighted with this rendition of such an impactful story of love and sacrifice.”
The twin operas will be sung in Italian with English subtitles.
“Some companies translate their productions into English, but we have chosen to perform operas in their original language,” Allan said. “We find that it not only is most authentic, but is more true to the original intention when performed in the language it was written in.”
Ticket prices are $20 in advance and $25 day of show; prices for students are $10.
For details, call 417-385-1454.
