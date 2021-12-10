This time last year, a quartet of professional singers with Joplin’s Heartland Opera Theatre were boosting spirits throughout the Joplin area.
They are back for the 2021 holiday season. On people’s porches, as entertainment for holiday family parties, outside balconies of local nursing homes or in a secluded part of a public park for an entire neighborhood, Heidi Smorstad, Emily Fordham, Ricardo Field and Corin Staggs will again be serenading strangers in Joplin, Webb City and Carthage.
“Caroling is a bit of a lost art, certainly,” said Heartland’s general director, Jesse Koza. “Heartland Opera represents an art form with over 400 years of history and counting, so anytime there’s a way we can add value to our community by pulling from that history, we’re going to do so.”
This is the second year the Heartland Opera Theatre has held public caroling, and whether it was during a bleak 2020 Christmas or a more hopeful 2021, it’s a way “for us to help brighten our corner of the world, and we’re thrilled to continue bringing that joy,” Koza said.
“Everyone we caroled for,” said Fordham, a soprano singer, “responded enthusiastically; many told us that they hoped we would be doing it every holiday season. We had such a great response that we decided to make it an annual event.”
Local residents can book the quartet — $75 for a half-dozen songs — from 5 to 9 p.m. Friday, Dec. 17, in Carthage; 5 to 9 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 18, in Joplin; and from 3 to 7 p.m. Sunday, Dec. 19, in Joplin and Webb City.
The carols are both secular and spiritual, Fordham said, and they are rehearsed, so the group won’t be taking requests shouted from the crowd. The six songs performed will come from a pool that includes “Silent Night,” “Joy to the World,” “Angels We Heard on High,” “Away in a Manger,” “O Christmas Tree,” “Deck the Halls” and “Jingle Bells.” They usually end with “We Wish You a Merry Christmas.”
“We were trying to get music back to the people and spread some cheer during a trying time,” Fordham said. “Hearing these classic carols create nostalgia and evokes memories of (past) Christmases.
“I think we especially realized in the past couple of years that what is more important are the people around you and the memories you make with them,” she said. “Sometimes the best gift you can give is your time or an experience that they can cherish always.”
Koza added: “We are certainly hopeful that our caroling will help our audience members remember the joy of the season, including their memories of past holidays and holidays still to come. and if all it does is put a smile on their faces for 10 to 15 minutes and they forget their troubles for a little while, well, that’s pretty good too.”
To book reservations for the quartet, go online to www. heartlandoperatheatre.com or call 417-385-1454.
