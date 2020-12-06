Four professional singers with Joplin’s Heartland Opera Theatre are using their singing talents to boost area residents spirits this holiday season.
The quartet — Heidi Smorstad, Emily Fordham, Corin Staggs and Ricardo Field — will serenade strangers with sacred and secular carols later this month.
With the pandemic playing havoc with people’s Christmas plans, the sight of singing carolers may soothe people’s jangled nerves.
“We think this is a just a great chance to spread some music and some good cheer in this crazy time,” said Emily Larson, board president and interim director.
The singers will perform from 5 to 9 p.m. Thursday, Dec. 17, and Friday, Dec. 18, and from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 19. Ten-minute holiday serenades go for $75, while 20-minute performances are $100, Larson said.
The four singers will be masked and sing from driveways or lawns; traditionally, caroling has been a social distancing event, with plenty of space between the singers and those listening to the songs.
“We feel like this is inherently a safe event because our singers are outside in masks, and listeners are standing well away from them,” Larson said.
It’s also a new event for Heartland Opera Theatre.
“This wouldn’t surprise me if this is something we do every year,” Larson said. “It’s a great opportunity to get our singers out into the community.”
Singing slots are filling up quickly, Larson said. People are using the singers as a Christmas gift for parents, family members or close friends. Carolers can be booked through www.heartlandoperatheatre.com. The deadline for booking is Sunday, Dec. 13.
“We’re very honored that Freeman Health System is sponsoring this in this time where they are trying to keep us all safe but also seeing the value of having a well-rounded and happy community,” Larson said.
Each member of the singing quartet has performed in past Heartland Opera Theatre productions. In March, Smorstad, Fordham and Staggs performed in the Giacomo Puccini double-bill performances of “Suor Angelica” and “Gianni Schicchi” at Memorial Hall.
“I’m so excited to do some caroling,” Fordham said. “Because of the pandemic, music and the arts have really come to a standstill, and I miss singing with people. We’ve had to come up with new ways to perform and if this is successful, I hope we can make it an annual event.
“Iconic music is what makes the Christmas season so special,” she continued. “People love it so much, they start listening to it at the beginning of November.”
For details, call 417-385-1454.
Elsewhere
• Dream Theatre Troupe’s production of “Yuletide Ghost Tales” — directed by Becki Arnall and Marilyn Marshall Bouldin — is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday, and Saturday at Studio 124 in downtown Joplin. The play combines “local history and theater into a one-of-a-kind tradition that celebrates the holidays and the spirits of the past,” according to a release. Doors open at 7 p.m. Tickets are $12, and reservations are required. Online tickets can be found at www.showtix4u.com/event-details/42995.
• The Coleman Theatre in Miami, Okla., will host “Christmas Carols at the Coleman,” at 7 p.m. Friday. It blends professional performers with local talent. Audience members will get the chance to be a part of the show as they “follow the bouncing ball” by singing Christmas carol during the sing-along portions of the show. For ticket information, visit www.colemantheatre.org.
