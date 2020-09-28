It has been a while since we put together a full-on outdoor calendar.
Blame COVID-19, which canceled most events and activities the past six months.
But with the return of fall, there are too many cool things going on to ignore at the country's first federally protected river corridor and Missouri's only national "park," Ozark National Scenic Riverways. The park is most famous for paddling, but this fall, it will be the go-to destination for hiking. But if floating is your passion, we'll offer an event at the end of this calendar.
All ONSR hikes are free of charge and are scheduled for 10 a.m. Hikers should dress for the weather, bring drinking water, rain gear, a map, snacks, flashlight and wear sturdy hiking shoes.
• Oct. 3, 10, 17 and 24: Round Spring to Echo Bluff State Park hike. This is part of the Current River Challenge. Meet at the trailhead across from Carr’s Store at Round Spring to begin the 4-mile hike to Echo Bluff State Park. Parking will be in the upper landing parking lot behind Carr’s Store. A shuttle will be provided to return hikers to Round Spring.
• Oct. 3: B.A.R.K. Ranger hike at Big Spring. Join a park ranger for a short hike around Big Spring with your dog. Following the hike, all dogs will be officially sworn in as Ozark National Scenic Riverways B.A.R.K. Rangers and given an exclusive Riverways B.A.R.K. Ranger bandana. Dogs must be on a 6-foot leash at all times.
• Oct. 3: Cedar Grove to Susie Nichols cabin. John and Susie Nichols built their home in 1910, and Susie lived there until she died in 1959. Today, the park has stabilized the surviving structures to preserve the story of the Nichols Farm. Meet at Cedar Grove at 10 a.m. This hike is 4 miles round-trip.
• Oct. 10: Echo Bluff State Park to Current River State Park. Meet at the lodge at Echo Bluff State Park to hike the second leg of the Current River Challenge. A shuttle will be provided to return hikers to Echo Bluff State Park.
• Oct. 17: fall colors hike along the Cave Spring Trail. Meet at Devils Well at 10 a.m. to hike 2.2 miles to Cave Spring and then return using the loop trail (2.7 miles) for a total of 5 miles.
• Oct. 24: fall hike from Owls Bend to Klepzig Mill. Meet at the Ozark Trail trailhead located at the end of Shannon County Road 533, south of Owls Bend access for this 5-mile hike to Klepzig Mill. A shuttle will return hikers to Owls Bend.
• Nov. 7: hike to honor veterans. This hike will begin with a brief flag ceremony at Rocky Falls in honor of veterans. Pack a lunch and hike 2.5 miles on the Ozark Trail to the top of Stegall Mountain. Following lunch, participants will hike back to Rocky Falls, for a total distance of 5 miles.
• Nov. 21: Prairie Hollow Gorge hike. Prairie Hollow Gorge is on Missouri Route V east of Eminence, approximately a half-mile before Two Rivers Campground. Hikers will have a chance to view the gorge from above and from the bottom of the canyon, for a total hiking distance of approximately 1 mile. The gorge provides an opportunity to learn about the geologic history of the Ozarks.
And, as promised, a fall float trip:
Missouri River float trips
When: 10 a.m. to 2 p.m., and 3 to 6 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 15.
Where: The first float begins at the Missouri Department of Conservation Schimmel City access on the Platte River. Paddle down it to the Missouri River, then take out at the boat ramp at Platte Landing Park in Parkville. It is 14 miles. The later float will start at Parkville’s Platte Landing Park and end at the Kaw Point Park boat ramp at the confluence of the Missouri and Kansas rivers. It is 8 miles.
Details: The two trips are free and will be guided. They are for adults only. Participants must also attend a mandatory orientation session from 5 to 6:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 13 at MDC’s Burr Oak Woods Education Pond in Blue Springs. MDC will provide canoes, kayaks, paddles, and personal flotation devices. COVID-19 precautions such as physical distancing and masks when appropriate will be followed. Dress for the weather, bring water and a lunch.
