A number of Jasper County churches are blessed to have musical instruments that, in a few cases, date back more than a century.
We’re talking pipe organs.
Below are listed nearly a dozen organs that are still played today in the Joplin metropolitan area. All details were provided by Scott Stone, a member of the Joplin Area Organist’s Association and one of the few people who has played these organs, creating that “overwhelming majesty of sound” the “king of instruments” provides.
“There’s just something guttural about the pipe organ,” said Joplin organist Gary Jordan in a 2020 story. “It uses so much air, it excites the room in a way no other instrument does.”
Here are the organs:
• Joplin’s First United Methodist Church’s Wicks pipe organ was built in 1947 and rebuilt in 2004 by Quimby Pipe Organs Inc. The instrument’s original 11 ranks, or rows of organ pipes, expanded to a total of 16 ranks, or 986 pipes.
• The 1929 Hinners organ located inside the Byers Avenue United Methodist Church in Joplin, is the second-oldest pipe organ found in Jasper County. It has three manuals and 36 foot-pedal keys.
• Joplin’s First Presbyterian Church members installed its musical organ in 2018, a rebuild of a 1924 M.P. Moller organ. The organ has three manuals and 23 ranks, and chimes.
• The pipe organ in Webb City’s Community of Christ Church is a 1910 Hinners Tracker, consisting of a single manual and six ranks. The organ was moved from a Kansas church and installed inside the Southwest Missouri church in 2006.
• Another Hinners-built organ, believed to have built as far back as 1916, resides inside Joplin’s United Hebrew Congregation Synagogue; a 2-manual instrument, with 3.5 ranks of pipes, nestled inside an upstairs alcove that’s accessed by a winding, narrow staircase.
• Webb City’s First Presbyterian Church is the proud owner of a Wicks organ installed in late 1956, with two manuals and eight ranks of pipes. Twelve years later, two additional ranks of 61 pipes were added. In 1990, the organ received a major servicing to keep it working properly.
• The First Christian Church of Carthage is home to a Pilcher Pipe Organ Opus 691, built in 1910 by the St. Louis-based manufacturer. The church purchased the instrument for $10,000, for which some of the funds were raised via sales of homemade chicken pot pies. The organ has two manuals, a 32-note pedal board and 17 ranks of pipes and chimes.
• The pipe organ at Carthage First Presbyterian Church is a 1924 three-manual, 25-rank instrument that’s still in use today, 96 years after its construction.
• The largest pipe organ found in Jasper County resides inside Ozark Christian College’s chapel. The organ consists of 46 ranks of 2,700 pipes, installed inside the college’s chapel in 1969.
• Finally, the oldest pipe organ in Jasper County is an M.P. Moller Pipe Organ Co.-crafted instrument sitting inside Joplin’s Scottish Rite Cathedral. Built in 1922, it consists of a whopping four manual keyboards and 21,000 pipes. Only five of these organs were built in the early 1920s — another is located at the United States Military Academy in West Point, New York.
More pipe organs
• A $10,000 Reuter pipe organ, installed inside the Neosho First Presbyterian Church in 1951, possesses a whopping 1,042 pipes and 21 bells. It was so big, the choir loft and pulpit platform had to be moved forward and the front row of pews removed. The organ replaced two other instruments, including an original Kilgen installed in 1897.
• The pipe organ located inside the First Christian Church in Columbus, Kan., is also a Kilgen organ, built in 1921, with two manuals and 14 ranks with chimes. A digital console and 32-pedal compass board were added in 2014.
• The First United Methodist Church, in Columbus, Kan., owns a 1915-built, 11-rank, 712-pipe Kimball organ with chimes. It features a 30-pedal compass board as well as a Zimbelstern, which produces a unique tinkling sound.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.