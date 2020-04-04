Historic theater owner provides venue for safe outdoor church services

CARTHAGE, Mo. — Typically by the end of March, Nathan and Amy McDonald spend weekend nights at the Route 66 Drive-In outside of Carthage welcoming patrons. Its a way of life for the couple since they purchased the theater in 2017.
This year, because of changes brought by the COVID-19 pandemic, Sundays are different. Instead of showing movies, they welcome church congregations.
At least two area churches are using the lot to conduct drive-in services. On Easter Sunday, the McDonald family will serve as host to seven area congregations “from morning to night.” Nathan McDonald has scheduled each church, planning for an hour service with a 30-minute window in-between.
One congregation will use the theater’s video streaming capabilities to conduct an evening service on Holy Saturday.
How it began
As the pandemic took root, McDonald began hearing about other drive-in theaters opening for worship services. When the Rev. David Fowler with the First United Methodist Church in Carthage, approached him about possibly moving the church’s services to the drive-in, McDonald encouraged the idea. He saw offering the theater as a site for church services as a way the family could do its part during the closures.
“We have a good piece of land and knew we could do this and stay safe,” McDonald said. “The (Jasper County) community supports us, and we wanted to give back to them.”
McDonald grew up in the church. He knows it’s a gathering place for people of all ages. He offered the use of the facility, encouraging people to come, remain in their vehicles and worship.
He said it feels great to help the community come together and worship — from the safety of their cars.
“It’s that little bit of social action and engagement,” McDonald said, likening the atmosphere at the drive-in like comfort food. “It just makes you feel good.”
For McDonald, the church services have given him a piece of his childhood back.
“My mom died a year and half ago,” McDonald said. “She went to church her whole life; it was her thing. She was the matriarch of the family.
“That first week, as I was putting up the sign to read, ‘Welcome, Let’s Have Church,’ I thought about my mom and how much she would have enjoyed this. It’s been good for me, on a personal level, because it’s gotten me back to my roots.”
McDonald hopes his children: Jake, 14, Ayla, 13, and Easton, 11, learn several lessons from this experience.
First, he hopes they learn about caring for the community, a personal value McDonald cherishes. Second, he hopes it reinstates them on their own personal faith journey. He also hopes they see how you can give something of yourself or your business in order to help others. McDonald is not charging churches for the use of the facility.
“It’s just the right thing to do,” he said. “We’re not doing this to get any type of gain. Everyone in the community has been so supportive of us. It’s the right thing to do in a time of need. It’s the right thing to give back to the community.”
He loves hearing from the pastors about new people coming to church at the drive-in.
“All of the little pieces add up and provide a unique experience,” McDonald said. “People are adjusting to the current times we live in.”
Looking ahead
For now, the couple plans to keep the oversized movie screen dark. They will continue to offer the facility as a place for worship services as long as local health officials continue to approve the gatherings.
“We have a unique opportunity presented,” McDonald said. “We’ve all been dealt a rough hand with this virus. Our community and society is good at adapting.”
They will start showing movies again once the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention indicate the danger surrounding COVID-19 has passed.
“I care more about the safety of my employees than profits,” McDonald said. “There are too many variables, so we aren’t going to open.”
Those variables include maintaining/cleaning the restrooms, people running the concession stand and others gathering ticket money from patrons.
“The risk wasn’t worth the reward,” McDonald said. “When it’s the right time, we’ll open the property. It would devastate me, not only as the owner of the drive-in, but as a business owner, if someone contracted the virus at my facility.”
