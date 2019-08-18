'Hobbs & Shaw' vs. 'most dangerous movie ever made'

There was a fascinating story recently in The Wall Street Journal that looked into the contractual stipulations of three of the stars of the “Fast and Furious” series — Vin Diesel, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson and Jason Statham — specifically, how they come across in action sequences.
“According to producers and crew members on the film, Mr. Statham, 51 years old, negotiated an agreement with the studio that limits how badly he can be beaten up on screen. Mr. Diesel, 52, has his younger sister, a producer on the films, police the number of punches he takes. And Mr. Johnson, 47, enlists producers, editors and fight coordinators to help make sure he always gives as good as he gets.”
A new spinoff from the main franchise, “Hobbs & Shaw” finds the squabbling duo (the Rock and Statham, respectively) racing to keep a deadly virus out of the hands of a cybernetically-enhanced super soldier played by Idris Elba.
It’s overlong (two needless celeb cameos pad the running time) and silly in the extreme, but if you’ve followed the franchise this far, you shouldn’t mind too much that a series that literally “jumped the sub” in the last installment leans even further into the ridiculous this time out.
Still, watching the numerous fight scenes play out, it’s impossible not to be distracted by trying to see how much physical damage our heroes sustain, knowing that’s something the stars themselves are obsessed with.
‘Roar’
If it’s danger you crave, look no further than “Roar.” Marketed as “the most dangerous movie ever made,” it will get a special screening next weekend at Bookhouse Cinema.
Filmed using a pack of largely untrained lions, the 1981 film is notorious for the number of injuries sustained by members of the cast and crew.
I caught it a few years ago during a special re-release by Drafthouse Films.
The plot — such as it is — finds an American man living with a number of lions and other big cats who is visited by his wife and kids. Circumstances cause him to be separated from his family, who are soon surrounded by these not-so-lovable animals.
Truthfully, I don’t remember much about the plot or the acting. What sticks with you are the haunted/hunted expressions of the various cast members as they try to stay in character and out of harm’s way.
The list of injuries caused by the lions is legendary: A teenage Melanie Griffith had to have facial reconstruction surgery; Tippi Hedren suffered multiple scalp wounds; director and star Noel Marshall developed gangrene from his wounds; and cinematographer Jan de Bont (who would later direct films such as “Speed” and “Twister”) was nearly scalped and required 220 stitches. Estimates are somewhere between 70-100 on-set injuries during the production.
It’s a curious, must-see entry in the halls of cult cinema. Is it good? Not really, but it will make your palms sweat in a way that a by-the-numbers action film never will.
Never forget: Vin Diesel’s sister sits off-screen and counts the number of fake punches he takes to the head; Melanie Griffith nearly had her face bitten off — the ultimate commitment to the craft of action/adventure cinema.
Scott Meeker is a former staff writer and editor for The Joplin Globe.
Showtimes
‘Hobbs & Shaw’ is in wide release at theaters everywhere. “Roar” will screen at 9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 23, as part of the “Video with a Vengeance” series at Joplin’s Bookhouse Cinema, 715 Broadway.
