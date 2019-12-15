A historic train will be stopping at an equally historic railroad station in the heart of downtown Joplin today.
The Kansas City Southern’s Holiday Express train will be pulling into the 108-year-old Joplin Union Depot, located just east of B and North Main Street, at 4 p.m.
The train consists of six cars, with three open to the public and decked out with holiday displays. Kids will receive a chance to meet with Santa as well as a free gift bag.
The event is free; no tickets are required.
According to KCS release, the concept behind the holiday train was initiated when company employees realized that, during Christmas of 2000, some of the children visiting what was then called the “Santa Train” and interacting with Santa was the only Christmas celebration they would receive. It was a sobering realization. So much so that, a year later, a retired freight train was transformed into the KCS Holiday Express; more than 8,000 works hours were thrown into the effort. Each year, this train visits a number of towns between Kansas City and Shreveport, Louisiana.
“This special train,” KCS president Patrick J. Ottensmeyer said, “brings people together, strengthens community ties and supports our corporate values.”
Led by a Southern Belle business train, the rest of the Holiday Express train cars, decked out with thousands of Christmas lights, includes:
• “Rudy,” a smiling tank car;
• A flat car carrying Santa’s sleigh, reindeer and a miniature village;
• A gingerbread boxcar;
• An elves’ workshop;
• The reindeer stable; and,
• A little red caboose.
There’s also an ongoing charitable aspect with the train.
Because many of the kids visiting the old “Santa Train” were seen without essential items like coats, hats and gloves, there is now a charitable aspect associated with the train.
A total of $170,450 will be distributed to the Salvation Army at each of this year’s 20 scheduled stops in five states this year, KCS officials said.
For Joplin, that’s usually a donation of a few hundred dollars, according to Salvation Army Joplin’s Lt. Beckie Stearns. Last year, they received $100. In 2017, the charitable Christian organization received $200. The train did not visit Joplin in 2018.
The donated money, converted into gift cards, “are used throughout the year for the families that we work for — mostly for the children,” and their needs, she said. “We’re very thankful for the donation.”
Salvation Army volunteers, 11 as of Dec. 11, also help out as “Elves” when the train pulls into the historic Joplin depot, helping out in any way they can, which also includes serving hot chocolate and coffee to all visitors with members of the organization’s advisory board.
Over the last 18 years, more than $2 million has been raised and distributed to help provide warm clothing and other necessities for children in need.
“We are especially pleased to continue the long-standing tradition of charitable giving,” Ottensmeyer said in a release.
The Holiday Express left Shreveport on Nov. 27 and made its first Missouri stop in Goodman yesterday afternoon. At 4 p.m. tomorrow, the train will make a stop at the corner of Elm and Monroe Streets in Pittsburg, Kansas.
People wishing to donate to next year’s Holiday Express Salvation Army fundraising campaign can do so through the Kansas City Southern website at kcsouthern.com.
Details: 417-625-4789.
