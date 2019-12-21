Near the bottom of Joplin’s Wikipedia page, beneath the “international relations” header, are a few words describing how Joplin is “twinned” with the Biblical Bethlehem, the city of 25,000 located halfway around the word in central Palestine.
Roger D. Gladden, Joplin resident who was born and raised in nearby Carterville, is responsible for that very special connection. It’s through his hard work since 1996 with Palestinian Christians that allowed former Bethlehem mayor Victor Batarseh to make a historic Christmas visit to Joplin in 2009.
“I was the one (who helped) do that,” Gladden said.
To a majority of Americans, the Holy Land and its history seem a world away from Southwest Missouri, and in some ways Bethlehem is — 6,678 miles separate the two cities.
Gladden, however, has made numerous two-week trips over the past 23 years to Palestine and various historical sites in nearby Israel. His love for the “little town of Bethlehem” and the region, not surprisingly, spans decades.
“It’s the birth place of Christ,” he said. “Bethlehem is what I would call the jewel of Palestine.”
For anyone associated with the Carthage-based Leggett & Platt, Gladden is a familiar name. Until his early retirement in 1992, he’d served as a senior vice president for the Fortune 500 company. Four years later, he launched the nonprofit Christians For World Peace, which support charitable causes primarily for the Palestinian Christians living in the West Bank.
“I just felt the need to help the people of Bethlehem,” Gladden said, who attends Christ Community and considers himself a nondenominational Christian.
In the early years, he met with groups, ministries and individuals who CWP was able to partner with to help him achieve his calling — to spread the word of God to the Jewish people in Israel as well as support the Palestinian Christians living throughout the West Bank. Between 1996 and this year, he’s made 30 round trips. The latest mission trip took place in September.
“When I go to Israel, I just simply rent a car and drive. I don’t even use a map — I know my way around,” he said with a chuckle. “And I’ve never had a problem because everybody knows what I do over there.”
In a nutshell, Gladden’s CWP provides direct financial support to a number of charitable organizations in the two countries. What he didn’t want to do is establish a so-called work ministry — which would have forced him to leave behind his beloved Southwest Missouri to reside in the Holy Land, overseeing the operations there. Such a move would have proven financially wasteful, if not time consuming, with unwanted complexities. The beauty of Gladden’s ministry lies in its simplicity. There are no employees at CWP. No overhead costs. All trip expenses are paid for by Gladden himself. Thus, every dollar that comes into the ministry flows directly to those in need — half the world away. His two-week trips are filled with meetings with his established ministry connections, ensuring everything on that side of the world is running smoothly. Gladden also gets the chance to see how the money is being used and if it’s being used properly.
“I have the highest regard for Billy Graham and his ministry, but if you give $100 (to that organization), you don’t know where that money goes. And they can’t (tell you) — they’re so large. I’m able, with a smaller group working directly with the people, to put faces with names and activities and tell” his CWP donors exactly how their money is being used and how it is helping those in need. “That’s the way it’s been from the very start. It hasn’t changed.”
CWP contributes roughly $100,000 to $200,000 each year to a number of CWP associates, the money wired directly to the organization’s bank accounts. Some of that money comes out of his own pockets, Gladden said. Since 1996, CWP has donated $3 million to Holy Land-based charities.
The organizations Gladden supports are wide ranging, from the Bethlehem-based House of Hope that aids children and adults who are blind, to the Bethlehem Bible College that operates the only public library found anywhere in the city. KAM Jerusalem Witness to the Jewish People produces Bibles and books in Hebrew for the Jewish people. One of Gladden’s favorite annual stops is the Crèche Holy Family Home Bethlehem, an orphanage operated by The Sisters of Charity that cares for abandoned children.
“The orphanage was one of the first places I connected with over there and provide support for,” Gladden said. “Everybody I take with me over the years — they just fall in love with the place. It is a beautiful facility.”
He’s also visited some of the greatest Christian holy places, including the Church of the Nativity in Bethlehem, believed to be the birthplace of Jesus; the Sea of Galilee and Mount Tabor as well as the Temple Mount, the holy site for Christians, Jews and Muslims.
“I try to visit some place new each time I visit Israel or Palestine. When I’m over there, I say, ‘Lord, let me always get the thrill of being here and being a part of your people and your land.’ And I want to have that first-time experience every time.
“Yes, it’s familiar to me,” he continued, “but it’s also a reverence.”
Want to help?
Visit the organization’s website for donations at www.christiansforworldpeace.com/cwp-donations. You can also call Gladden at 417-781-7787.
