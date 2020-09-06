Despite the notable slowdown of everyday life across both Joplin and the nation over the past few months, the year has continued its nonchalant stroll onward. Now we come to the beginning of September. Some would ask to be awakened at the month’s end, while others cherish the month as a segue into a new season: fall.
We all know what the seasonal transition means: It is almost time for runny noses galore, brown leaves to cover the ground as far as one’s eye can see and the arrival of cooler weather — all before the chilling frost of winter comes in a few short months. Thankfully, we still have some time before the cold makes its bitterly frosty arrival. In that time, the Home Builders Association would like to remind our readers to ensure their homes are properly insulated before winter arrives.
Modern homes utilize a vast array of technological advances to optimize heating and cooling. Previous articles from the association have touched on those, mainly smart home technology. A similar advancement is energy efficient doors. They may appear to be regular doors, but do not let their cool exterior fool you — these doors are far more effective at preventing heat loss during the colder months than a typical exterior door.
A door’s construction material affects the rate at which heat leaks through it, so replacing an exterior door is often a great way to better insulate one’s house. Higher efficiency doors are built of fiberglass or steel versus the historical wooden front door. When replacing the door, homeowners can take the opportunity to rectify another large source of heating inefficiency: doorframe cracks.
The cracks around exterior doors are one of the main locations in which heat is lost, along with the door itself. To solve the dilemma and to ensure proper heating and cooling, doorways can be resealed via caulking or weatherstripping installed around the door frame. The solution does not take too long and can reduce heat loss almost instantly.
All exterior doorways are potential roots of heat loss, but there are multiple culprits involved aside from poorly insulated doors and leaky door frames. Other suspects include windows, frame walls and basement walls, according to liveoakagency.com. Some readers may be relieved to not have a basement in this instance. If windows are a large cause of heat leakage in the winter, look for Energy Star-certified window replacements, according to energy.gov. Even frame wall insulating can potentially be a relatively cheap fix to prepare your home for winter with the right builder.
Many of us do not notice our home losing heat or cooling, but the problem can exist even if we don’t notice it. If you decide to better insulate your home before wintery weather arrives, we urge you to give the Home Builders Association a call at 417-623-5205. Together, we will help connect you with local experts on home insulation to prepare your abode for the storms ahead.
Sean Cullen is a freelance writer reporting on behalf of the Home Builders Association of Southwest Missouri.
