With fall having made its official arrival a few days ago in the Four-State Area, the Home Builders Association has assembled a list of things to check around your home before the cold of winter hits. Given the noticeable variation between individual homes, it can be hard to pinpoint what exactly should be checked across each of them. To make the task a bit easier, we have compiled the most important upgrades or fixes to keep your house in great shape all winter long.
One of the first things the association recommends is to ensure your home has proper heating and air conditioning circulation throughout. The last thing you want during a heavy snowfall is to find out one of the bedrooms in your home is not insulated properly. Trust us, we have experience in this department. Smart Home thermostats can help provide more customization than a traditional thermostat, though they may be more difficult to use initially.
While checking the home’s air system, the association highly advocates switching out air filter(s) throughout the home.
Beyond checking heating and air conditioning units, we recommend checking the pipes throughout your home to make certain they are properly insulated before winter. Doing so can help prevent pipes from bursting after sudden temperature drops in the coming months. This is also something we have experience dealing with.
We have touched on home insulation recently in another article, so we won’t dig too deeply into it this time. The short and sweet is this: Ensure your external doors and windows are properly sealed, verify door frame cracks are filled and check the insulating of frame walls, especially as they are often one of the biggest culprits of preventable heat loss.
Another area to consider when reinsulating is the attic. With warm air rising, it can potentially escape through poor roof insulation.
Finally, there are smaller (and cheaper) projects to prepare for before the end of fall. One simple project to prepare your home is to clear your gutters of debris. This easy task can help prevent the gutters from sagging and potentially breaking under the weight of snowfall.
Checking that your smoke and carbon monoxide detectors work properly can be a lifesaver too.
If your home has a chimney and you intend to use it this winter, you should clean it out ahead of time to prevent the buildup of flammable residue.
We encourage you to take a look around your home and determine what should be upgraded or fixed before the end of fall. Upgrades can vary from small fixes such as cleaning gutters to installing heated tile floors. We always recommend getting a professional’s input to help prevent accidents, so if you find something about your home you do not feel comfortable fixing, please give the Home Builders Association a call at 417-623-5205. Together, we can find a professional who is just right for you and your home project.
Sean Cullen is a freelancer writing for the Home Builders Association of Southwest Missouri.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.