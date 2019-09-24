You’d be hard pressed to find, going all the way back to when Joplin Little Theatre was first established in 1939, when an actor was asked to recite lines in front of an audience while balancing atop roller skates on the theater’s main stage.
But you’ll see it happen live when “Xanadu, The Musical” debuts on Wednesday. After all, the play is a love letter of sorts to the 1980s, which is now all the rage all across America. And what screams early 1980s more than a bona fide disco derby?
The play is based on the 1980 “Xanadu” film, starring Olivia Newton-John. While the movie itself was a box office failure, eventually nominated for six Golden Raspberry Awards, the film’s soundtrack was a commercial success, showcasing hit singles such as the Electric Light Orchestra’s “I’m Alive” and Newton-John’s “Magic.”
It’s a sweet-natured parody that serves up a rather odd mixture of early ’80s pop rock music, a roller disco and, strangely enough, Greek mythology — complete with the six muses dressed in leg warmers and sporting Australian accents. At its heart, “Xanadu” is a love story between chalk artist Sonny looking for inspiration and a roller skating muse, Kira, who falls in love with him.
“It’s a lot of fun,” said James Boone, who co-directs the play with Bill Perry, while also acting on stage with the rest of the cast. “It’s very tongue-in-cheek, very corny and very cheesy. It’s a fun musical.”
Unlike most plays, “Xanadu” has no intermission, which is usually a key time for actors to gather their wits and catch their collective breaths, so to speak.
“It’s an hour-and-a-half run straight through,” Boone said. “Once it starts, it starts. To not have that break, that means we have to be on our game, we have to be ready, rested and ready to go.”
Aside from Boone, the cast includes: Charlotte Worden, Becky Jones, Miles Stamper, Stephanie Marsh, Lisa Bromley, Jennifer Jones, Lauren Riddle and Dean Velasco. Most of the cast members play multiple parts throughout. And Worden, the play’s main lead, is seen moving around on roller skates from the very beginning of the show, Boone said.
“You want to talk about physically demanding,” he said of Worden with a shake of his head, praising her dedication to the production.
“It’s been a challenge, (but it’s also) very exciting to sit and watch everybody just kind of push through it.”
For the first time in forever, Boone said, paying customers can sit and watch the play from the stage itself, and some will even get the chance to participate with the actors during the production.
“As an actor you’re taught to face the stage, but you can’t really do that with people with people beside you and behind you,” he said, “so it’s been a real challenge. It’s all new.”
The play runs from 7:30 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 4:30 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 29.
Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors/students and $8 for children ages 12 and younger.
Details: 417-623-3638.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.