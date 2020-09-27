She finds me holed up in my office; a brown-eyed, curly-haired, 4-year-old beauty balanced on her hip. Her solemnness invades the office; the secretary speaks softly in her introductions and quietly closes the door behind her, as though in a hospital.
She owns an obvious elegance, battered and bruised though it is. When attending to the needs of her daughter — a caring touch, the straightening of hair, a smile — she is most at ease. The child, resting comfortably on her mother’s lap, gazes steadily at me through deep brown eyes. I offer her a smile, but she does not, cannot, receive it.
“So, how may I help you?” I ask.
Her voice breaking with emotion, she asks, “Do you have time to talk with me?” She tends to her daughter, then looks back to me.
“Yes” I say, all the time we need.
She tells her story: young, passionate love; youthful invincibility; no need of God; and then the stark reality of pregnancy. The child’s father was determined in his love for her and the child. They secure an apartment and find a church that she defines as one that “reminds me of my home church, when I was a child.” The first step to “get right with God” is a wedding. A date is set.
Then the storm, and suddenly her fiancé is dead and the apartment destroyed. In waves of sobs she continues, “My minister … told me that … if I get my life back together … if I pray … go to church … get married and have faith … God will bless us … is this your belief?”
The little girl observes as we speak; back and forth she watches, old enough to hear, too young to understand. When her mom’s emotions give way, the child rubs her mother’s arm or leans on her breast. That’s all she knows to do; that is her calling, and it matters.
Clearly, the mother’s agenda is other than I expected. She is seeking conversation rather than information. She wants ideas rather than money, sustenance for the soul rather than food for the body. She is tending to matters eternal, not material. She needs assistance with living in the meantime, between despair and some sense of hope. She needs a foothold in order to rise and stand again. With effort, she works to regain her composure. With the child resting, then sleeping soundly on the mother’s lap, we do what she has come to do — we talk.
We talk of Job, who cared about God, as she does. Like Job, she is living her faith when disaster strikes. Like Job, rather than dismiss God, she questions her own beliefs about God.
We talk of Job’s friends, who call on him to repent of sin which they believe is certainly the cause of his disaster. We talk of Job, who insists “I have not sinned.” He is not fearful of new understanding, nor of new expressions of old understanding.
We talk of the Psalmist’s belief that God nourishes and tends to us “in the presence of our enemies,” in the midst of storm. That God leads us “through the valley” and through the storm rather than around them.
We talk about “seeing through a glass, darkly.” We talk of the Psalmist’s understanding that wherever we journey, God is there, and wherever there is darkness, it is as light to God.
“But don’t take my word for it. Don’t adopt for yourself my beliefs,” I urge her. “I am here to help and encourage, not to insist.”
Often, I think about the lady I met in 2011. I do not remember her name, nor her daughter’s. She was simply there and then gone. Does she ever look back on that afternoon spent in long conversation with me? I hope she does, and that she does so with a sense of assurance.
Sometimes people need someone to listen, to care. Sometimes, they just need a companion on the journey. I hope she knows I cared. I still do.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.