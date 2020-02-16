PITTSBURG, Kan. — Jennifer Knapp is coming home.
The Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter, a native of Southeast Kansas, will perform in concert next weekend in an appearance that she says humbles her amid a career that has spanned two decades, several awards and a life-changing musical evolution.
“It’s a real privilege to be able to go back to the places that are so instrumental in molding who I am today,” she said in an interview with the Globe. “My Kansas roots — it’s been well over 20 years since I’ve lived in that part of the world, but I’m still there.”
Knapp grew up in Chanute and attended Pittsburg State University, where she sang in the choir under Susan Marchant, a PSU professor who still helms the music department there.
PSU also is where she began to “seriously contemplate” her journey as a Christian and her friends encouraged her to write about her faith. As a college student, she never imagined that she would be a “rock star” or that she would pursue music as a career.
“I had a lot of people around me encouraging me to explore; they would ask me to keep playing, and I simply just said yes,” she said. “I look at that stage in my life as the people who planted the seeds.”
Knapp’s first three releases in the late 1990s and early 2000s — “Kansas,” “Lay It Down” and “The Way I Am” — drew heavily on her Christian faith and sold more than 1 million albums, winning her several Dove Awards and two Grammy Award nominations.
But eventually she found that she couldn’t keep saying yes, and in 2002, she quit music entirely. She was in her late 20s, contemplating adulthood, desiring to build a home life for herself and wondering whether she wanted to continue to participate in Christianity as a public figure. She has said that she disappeared to Australia for a time, exploring life on her own while her guitar gathered dust.
In 2010, she reemerged on the music scene with “Letting Go.” At the same time, she came out as a lesbian. Her announcement was embraced by some and was met by others with criticism, and it led to her founding the nonprofit Inside Out Faith, through which she advocates for LGBTQ and faith issues.
Knapp said issues of sexual orientation and gender identity intersect with the religious community, and her advocacy work includes sharing the stories of LGBTQ people of faith and discussing the legitimacy of their stories.
“One accusation I’ve faced is: ‘You’re gay and can’t be Christian,’” she said. “Not only does that rob us of the opportunity to seek a relationship with God in whatever tradition that may be, but it also robs us of our connections to the community and the relationships we have (with each other).”
“Letting Go” and the two albums that follow it — “Set Me Free” and “Love Comes Back Around” — mark a shift in Knapp’s musical style toward that of a folk rock singer. Her newer songs draw largely on her Kansas roots as she looks back on the people and places who influenced her growing up.
In “Remedy,” the lead song from 2014’s “Set Me Free,” she sings of “the sun of a Kansas sky” alive inside of her and references the vividness of the Flint Hills. In “Neosho,” also from that album, she recalls a childhood trip to the Neosho River with her father.
“My whole life has taken off from the seeds that were borne in that place,” she said. “The timeliness of the Pitt State invitation (to perform) has coincided with the writing I’ve done in recent years of looking backwards ... and finding a place to celebrate that.”
If you go
Jennifer Knapp will perform in concert at 7:30 p.m. Saturday at the Bicknell Family Center for the Arts at Pittsburg State University. Tickets are $11-$25 and can be purchased at the PSU ticket office in the Garfield Weede Building, online at bicknellcenter.com or by calling 620-235-4796.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.