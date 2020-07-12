Taking advantage of the lull brought on by the worldwide pandemic, officials at Joplin’s St. Philip’s Episcopal Church are about halfway through $270,000 worth of renovations and repairs to the iconic sanctuary located in the 700 block of South Byers Avenue.
Those renovations include installing handicapped-accessible bathrooms in the church’s office area as well as new roofing to all flat surfaces on top of the building. The most anticipated renovation, however, involves the floor of the church’s 4,400-square-foot sanctuary.
When public gatherings inside the church were postponed because of the pandemic, the entire sanctuary floor was under carpet — and had been for decades. When members come back to the church — by Sept. 13, Father Frank C. Sierra hopes — there will no longer be carpet beneath the pews.
“Every single member that’s here right now only remembers the carpeting,” Sierra said. That carpet is now pretty much gone. Workers from the Joplin-based Rustad Hardwood Floors on Thursday morning were ripping out the Douglas fir-based floor.
Soon, the subfloor will be covered with a new hardwood surface made from solid oak. The new floor’s wood patterns will be diagonal, with a seam in between, to exactly match the sanctuary roof’s design. Sierra said he hopes to have the flooring work completed in another two months.
“We’re looking forward to that (moment),” he said. Ironically, when the church was completed in 1908, it had replaced an all-wood chapel first built in 1881.
A capital fundraising campaign churchwide helped raise the $270,000 to greenlight the various construction projects. Sierra said the last campaign occurred about 25 years ago, when the connecting building between the sanctuary and parish hall was constructed. Most churches like to initiate campaign fundraisers every 10 years or so, he said.
“People are excited,” Sierra said. “I’m excited. And I’m excited for the congregation. The floor has lasted 112 years. We’re hoping this (new) floor will last another 100-plus years.”
When the pews, which are now stacked inside the parish hall, are placed back inside the renovated sanctuary, additional space will be purposely placed between each one.
“The pews were too tight together before,” Sierra said. “If someone wanted to get out, everybody had to get out of the pew,” similar to aisles at a baseball stadium. By spacing the pews out a bit more, “I think it will be more comfortable, and people won’t have to squeeze between each other.”
The church — known for its late Gothic style, iconic red doors and stained glass windows — has a congregation of 200-plus members, with about 90 attending regular services prior to the arrival of the novel coronavirus.
“We have an elderly congregation, so they’re not chomping at the bit” to come back to church until the danger from COVID-19 has dramatically decreased, Sierra said. However, “what they do miss is being together as a family. I hear that a lot from the members; just being together as a congregation and as a church.”
“I’m really looking forward to the moment we can do that,” Sierra said.
