New Hope Assembly at 602 S Moffet Ave., in the Murphysburg Historic District, was built in 1907. The church on the corner of Fifth Street and Moffet Avenue was built as Joplin’s Second Church of Christ, Scientist — the denomination founded by Mary Baker Eddy experienced rapid growth here.
The Neo-classical Revival temple-style building is a contributing structure to the historic nature of the district. The porch is supported by Ionic columns echoed by four fluted pilasters on the facade. A large wooden medallion decorates the pediment and the windows throughout are adorned with a star-shaped grid. The pattern is repeated in the main doors and on the interior in the balcony modesty rail, screens for the stair rail and within an arch above the podium.
The church recently restored the balcony, including installing a safety rail ornamented with dentil molding to match the existing ornamentation.
The church also purchased the building next door for a fellowship hall and remodeled it in the style of the worship building.
Pastor Bob Winnett leads services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. The church also meets at 6 p.m. Sunday and 7 p.m. Wednesday.
