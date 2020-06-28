MIAMI, Okla. — Oklahomans, including those in Ottawa County, will go to the polls Tuesday to vote in primaries for federal and state offices.
They also will weigh in on the question of whether to expand Medicaid in the state. That issue along with county offices and city and school contests is cited in two accompanying reports.
U.S. SENATE
On the federal front, Jim Imhofe, 85, is being challenged in the primary by three candidates for the Republican nomination for a fifth term representing Oklahoma in the U.S. Senate.
The three GOP challengers are Neil Mavis, John Tompkins and J.J. Stitt.
Mavis, who holds multiple advanced degrees, has professional experience working as a Wi-Fi engineer, Wi-Fi architect and fiber-optic telecom engineer. Stitt is a 17-year veteran of law enforcement, is a farmer and gun shop owner. Tompkins is an orthopedic surgeon.
Inhofe, the frontrunner in his primary, will likely face the winner of the Democratic nominee from a field of four: Abby Broyles, Sheila Bilyeu, Joe Cassity Jr. and Elysabeth Britt.
Britt, a human resources professional, ran unsuccessfully for the 5th District U.S. House seat in 2018. Broyles is a lawyer and former TV news reporter, and Cassity is a lawyer and retired college professor. Bilyeu is a perennial candidate.
Prior to serving in Senate, Inhofe served in the U.S. House, the Oklahoma House and Senate, and as mayor of Tulsa, his hometown. He is chairman of the Armed Services Committee and known for being a climate change skeptic.
U.S. HOUSE
In the contest for Oklahoma's 2nd District U.S. House seat, incumbent Markwayne Mullin will face Joseph Silk and Rhonda Hopkins for the GOP nomination.
Mullin, who was first elected in 2012, will likely face off against Democrat Danyell Lanier and Libertarian Richard Castaldo in the November general election.
The self-described Cherokee American, who will be 43 next month, succeeded Dan Boren, a Blue Dog Democrat, in 2012. The 2nd District stretches all way the way from the from Ottawa County to the Texas border.
CORPORATION COMMISSION
In the only primary contest for a statewide Oklahoma office, incumbent Todd Hiett, 53, is being challenged for the GOP nomination for another term on the state Corporation Commission. He has served on the panel since 2014.
His party primary rival is Harold Spradling, a previously unsuccessful candidate for the commission.
Hiett was tabbed as chairman of the commission in 2019. He was elected to the Oklahoma House in 1994, when he was 27 years old. He soon became House speaker.
The only other candidate for the post this year is Todd Hagopian, a Libertarian. Given that no Democrat filed, Heitt appears virtually assured of reelection to the post in November.
