International appeal: Joplin resident's Spider-Man podcast heard around world

Brad Douglas doesn’t know off the top of his head how to correctly say “Spider-Man” in Mongolian, but he could probably find out easily enough.
After all, his podcast, dedicated to the web-slinging exploits of the popular Marvel superhero, is listened to by folks half the world away in Qatar, Singapore, the Philippines and, yes, Mongolia.
“Who in Mongolia is listening to me in Joplin?” Douglas said with a chuckle.
Joking aside, Douglas’ “Spider-Man Crawlspace” podcast has a strong national and international following, with the number of podcasts exceeding the 630 mark since he first launched it in 2006, which was the world’s first online podcast dedicated to the crime fighter.
“I have people often say they have been listening to the show since they were in middle school and they’re now in college. The podcast is 14 years old, and the time has flown by. It’s also amazing to hear from listeners around the world. I had one person say they listen to the show all the time on the bus, and he lives in the United Kingdom. I’m constantly amazed how people from around the globe want to hear a dude from Joplin and his friends talk about Spider-Man.”
Podcasting was fairly new in 2006, Douglas said, “but I found it attractive because it offered me the opportunity to combine two of my favorite things, broadcasting and Spider-Man.”
Douglas serves as the general manager for JETHD, Joplin High School’s TV station.
His first brush with fame came in 1998, when a comic pro, editor of the Marvel prose books, wrote on his website’s guestbook to thank him for reviewing his books.
“My first indication I was on to something big was back in 2002 when the first Tobey Maguire Spider-Man movie came out. I did interviews with USA Today, Entertainment Weekly and the now-defunct Wizard Magazine. My site was even featured on Marvel.com as the best Spider-Man site.”
Being mentioned in national newspapers and magazines — and even comics, thanks to Spider-Man writer Tom DeFalco — is nice, but nothing compares with his interview with lifelong icon and Spider-Man creator Stan Lee. That moment, he said, “tops it all.”
“Just the fact that I called his office and he picked up the phone — how cool is that? We chatted on the phone like we were old friends. It was so nice,” Douglas said. “A few years after that interview, a buddy of mine was at the San Diego Comic-Con and (he) went up to Stan and told him that my wife and I were expecting a baby. (Stan Lee) said, ‘Hey, Brad, congratulations on Ava Marie, you lucky devil.” He also held up an “I love the Spider-Man Crawlspace” sign.
About 20 volunteers nationwide contribute content to “Spider-Man Crawlspace,” Douglas said. He spends roughly an hour each week night working on the website, and four to five hours on Friday and Saturday nights. “Editing an hourlong podcast can be a couple hours of work,” he said.
As far as the podcast’s concerned, “on average I like to have five panelists on the podcast and myself as the host,” he said. “We recently added a second female voice to the show, which I think really gives it a unique perspective so it’s not just an all-boys club.”
His Spider-Man collection is rather extensive — 20,000 comics and a sea of collectibles, ranging from a roll of Spider-Man toilet paper to an Aunt May action figure, “which is odd to think a 90-year-old woman would warrant one,” Douglas said with a chuckle.
His students know all about his obsession.
To celebrate his recent birthday, students of his broadcasting class decorated his room with Spider-Man party supplies. “It was so sweet,” he said.
“It’s cool to be known as the ‘Spidey Guy,’” continued Douglas, who admitted it’s hard to contain his love for the fictional superhero because the character “crawls into every aspect” of his life.
“When I was a kid I didn’t know anyone who collected Marvel comics,” he said. “I started the website to find more people like me out there to discuss Spider-Man. I would have never suspected there were millions with a similar interest.”
