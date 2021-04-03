It’s been a long and tiresome haul for local concertgoers, but live classical music is back in Joplin for the first time in more than a year.
Invoke, a string quartet that hails from the Lone Star State, will perform an outdoor concert at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Think of the ensemble as a gift to the pandemic-weary people of Joplin.
“There is a light at the end of this tunnel — and a beautiful melody,” said Jay Gilman, executive director of Pro Musica. “This concert is dedicated to those who have been taken from us by this terrible virus this year, as well as to Joplin’s health care and front-line service workers.”
Joplin’s last live Pro Musica-sponsored performance took place in February 2020, when the Horszowski Trio visited Southwest Missouri. Few could know then that this would be the last classical concert held in Joplin in more than 13 months.
In the interim, the organization’s Overtures of Hope initiative, as well as its digital partnership with Lincoln Center’s Chamber Music Society, served as viable lifelines to quarantined Joplin residents able to tune in to professional performances via their computers and smartphones.
However, “the heart of Pro Musica’s work is producing free, in-person concerts,” Gilman said. “We’re grateful that our heart is beating once again.”
Invoke — composed of Nick Montopoli, Zachariah Matteson, Karl Mitze and Geoff Manyin — has been described as “not classical ... but not not classical.” In other words, Gilman said, the ensemble “skillfully blends Beethoven, bluegrass and beyond to embody chamber music’s exciting future.”
Not many professional string quartets, after all, have banjos.
“We’ve all spent the last year thinking towards our future: How will the pandemic change us and change society? In a similar way, Invoke represents a new normal for the field of chamber music,” Gilman said. “Their work bridges old and new sounds, incorporating American and global musical influences in innovative ways. Even their instrumentation — cello, violins, viola, but also banjo and mandolin — illustrates an exciting hybridized approach.”
Because COVID-19 still poses a threat to public health and due to social distancing concerns, reservations are required for the free concert. Details about public safety, including the concert’s location — which will take place at an undisclosed Joplin park — can be found at promusicajoplin.org/invokequartet once a reservation is made.
This is Invoke’s first visit to Southwest Missouri, Gilman said. The four members will spend two days in Joplin schools engaging students in grades six through 12. This comes naturally to the musicians, who recently served as featured artists who taught youngsters about music remotely during the pandemic, he said.
