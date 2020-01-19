Thrill seekers, listen up.
If you love your thrills with more than a few unexpected twists and turns, you might want to check out the upcoming performance of “Deathtrap,” Joplin Little Theatre’s latest show.
But comedy fans shouldn’t feel neglected. The play’s writer, Ira Levin, made sure there are more than a few laughs along the way.
“I think it’s a really well-rounded show,” said director Ashley Trotnic, theater teacher at Joplin High School. “There are some moments in the show that are really funny but the next moment the suspense is there and you’re wondering what’s going to happen next.”
Levin’s “Deathtrap,” written in 1978, is a play with two acts, one set and just five characters. It still holds the record for the longest-running comedy-thriller on Broadway.
This is Trotnic’s 23rd directed show since her college days. Twenty of those productions have come during her tenure at the high school. This is just her second show at JLT.
“My favorite thing about directing is working closely with the actors to create the show,” she said. “I love taking the way I picture things and the way the actors see the show and molding the two together to make the production great.”
The cast is veteran laden, featuring Greg and Lisa Green as Sidney and Myra Bruhl respectively, along with Sam Hyder, Rhonda Palmer and Phillip Butler.
“I feel very fortunate to have the cast I am working with on this production. It definitely helps the show when you have people in the cast that are excited, prepared and ready to put in the work,” she said. “These actors love doing the work and discovering new things each rehearsal, and that makes my job not only easier but more exciting.”
Greg Green said the play’s solid construction is what drew him to the role of Sidney Bruhl, played by award-winning actor Michael Caine in the ‘82 movie.
“It has all the things that make a good thriller, but it has a comic element as well,” he said. “I am not a fan of the usual thrillers that are mentioned in the show such as ‘Angel Street’ and “Dial M for Murder,’ but ‘Deathtrap,’ even though it’s closely tied to those classics, it has its own style and a sense of humor.
“This is the first time I have had the opportunity to do the show,” he continued. “It’s a great role for a man of my age.”
The show runs from 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Jan. 29, through Saturday, Feb. 1, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 2.
“Art is meant to make you feel something, and that will be different for the individual person,” Trotnic said. “Were they surprised, excited, nervous, scared — did they see it coming? I hope the audience leaves the show talking about what they just saw.”
Tickets are $18 for adults, $15 for seniors (55 and older) and students.
Details: 417-623-3638.
'Kong’s Night Out'
Over in Carthage, Stone’s Throw Theatre actors will be producing “Kong’s Night Out,” which will be directed by Robert Myers.
The play tells the moments leading up to when the rampaging King Kong, from the famed 1933 movie, grabs Ann from her Manhattan hotel room and whisks her to the top of the Empire State Building.
Cast members include: David Kloppenborg, Carolyn McGowan, Kendra Goepfert, Jakob Butler, Melanie Kloppenborg, Tom Brown, Julia Oney, Neal Ruggeberg and Brian Harter.
Performances are set for Friday, Jan. 31 through Sunday, Feb. 2 and Friday, Feb. 7 through Sunday, Feb. 9. Evening performances start at 7:30 p.m. (dinner at 6:30 p.m.) and 2 p.m. matinee performances, with dinner at 12:30 p.m.
Details: 417-358-9665.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.