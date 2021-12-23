An Israeli-born and -raised blues guitarist — whose live acts have been described as “furious,” “unbridled” and “electrifying” — should make for a more-than-satisfying early celebration of the new year next Wednesday night.
Bat-Or Kalo will perform at 7 p.m. inside Joplin’s Coda Concert House. Doors open at 6:30 p.m.
“What fun this will be in Joplin,” the singer wrote on her Facebook page earlier in the week.
“I saw Kalo several times before finally having the opportunity to book the band for Coda,” owner Jeff Morrow said. “I was immediately impressed by how she could stand toe to toe with anyone on electric guitar on a loud, rockin’ song and then come right back with a solo acoustic original that just ripped your heart out.”
Few artists, he said, “have that range.”
This isn’t the singer-songwriter’s first visit to Joplin, Morrow said.
“We’ve been fortunate enough to have Kalo here a few times over the years — opening, and then joining, Chris Duarte for a Jimi Hendrix birthday show,” he said. She also “traded songs with Ben Miller on a singer-songwriter night.”
But this time, she and her Gibson electric guitar have the stage, “and we can’t wait to have her here with her full band,” Morrow said. Her band includes David Bowen on drums and Rei Wang on bass; both are veteran performers. Expect to hear some of her biggest singles from her four albums, including “No Shame,” “Miracle Tonight” and her latest, “Eyes Shut,” all recorded at Blue House Media studios in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Kalo served in the Israel Defense Forces before receiving a scholarship to Oklahoma City University, where she earned a degree in classical and jazz guitar performance. Her musical idols, which can be heard in the songs she sings, include Jimi Hendrix, Jim Morrison, John Lee Hooker, Nina Simone and Elvis Presley.
Kalo, Morrow said, shows “such a unique mix of world-class talent from literally all over the globe, each with their own distinctive influences.”
Reservations can be made by contacting Morrow at info@ codaconcerthouse.com.
