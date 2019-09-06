BARTON COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
417-682-3881
DAILY — 8 a.m., canasta, cards, dominoes, exercise equipment, pool, reading library, internet access and WII
MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS — 9 to 10 a.m., exercise class
TUESDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo
TUESDAYS — blood pressure by Barton County Health Deptartment
FRIDAYS — Stay Fit Stay Strong class
SEPTEMBER 18 — 11 to 11:30 a.m., Medicare Savings Program presentation by Area Agency on Aging
SEPTEMBER 19 — 11:30 a.m., birthday and anniversary dinner
THE CENTER in Carl Junction
417-649-6437
DAILY — indoor track available
DAILY — 10 a.m., card games, dominoes, Scrabble and Wii
MONDAYS AND WEDNESDAYS — 9 to 10 a.m., exercise class
FRIDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo
FRIDAYS — Wear red, white and/or blue
SEPTEMBER 3 — 11 a.m., blood pressure by Webb City Health & Rehab
SEPTEMBER 4 — 9 a.m., foot care clinic, please call for appointment
SEPTEMBER 9 — 10:45 a.m., penny auction hosted by Autumn Place
SEPTEMBER 10 — 11 a.m., Let’s Make a Deal game
SEPTEMBER 11 — 11 a.m., cards for police and fire department
SEPTEMBER 16 — 11 a.m., western ring toss
SEPTEMBER 17 — 10 a.m., bingo hosted by Webb City Health & Rehab
SEPTEMBER 18 — 11 a.m., senior of the day
SEPTEMBER 19 — 11:30 a.m., birthday dinner with ice cream hosted by Three Rivers Hospice
SEPTEMBER 23 — 11 a.m., root beer floats provided by Joplin Gardens
SEPTEMBER 24 — 11 a.m., name that tune game
SEPTEMBER 25 — 11 to 11:30 a.m., Medicare Savings Program presentation by Area Agency on Aging
SEPTEMBER 26 — 10:30 a.m., bean bag toss game
SEPTEMBER 27 — 10:30 a.m., bingo hosted by Autumn Place
CARTHAGE SENIOR CENTER
417-358-4741
For a ride, please call 417-358-4741
DAILY — 7a.m. to 3 p.m., card games, checkers, chess, dominoes, exercise equipment, pool, puzzles, scrabble and lounge area with TV and library
MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS — 10 to 10:30 a.m., exercise class
TUESDAYS — 9 to 10 a.m., chair yoga
WEDNESDAYS — 10:30 a.m., bingo
THURSDAYS — 9 to 10 a.m., tai chi
THURSDAYS — chair number drawing for prize
FRIDAYS — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., popcorn and pledge
SEPTEMBER 3 — foot care clinic, please call for appointment
SEPTEMBER 10 AND 24 — dance
SEPTEMBER 11 — 11 a.m., 911 Day of Recognition
SEPTEMBER 11 — bingo hosted by Avalon Hospice
SEPTEMBER 12 — social hour hosted by Maple Tree Terrace
SEPTEMBER 17 — 11 to 11:30 a.m., Medicare Savings Program presentation by Area Agency on Aging
SEPTEMBER 18 — bingo hosted by Independent Living Center
SEPTEMBER 19 — 11:30 a.m., birthday and anniversary dinner
SEPTEMBER 20 — 10:30 a.m., luau
SEPTEMBER 20 — root beer floats hosted by Regional Hospice
SEPTEMBER 21 — off-site cook out
SEPTEMBER 24 — blood pressure with doughnuts hosted by Avalon Hospice
SEPTEMBER 25 — bingo hosted by St. Luke’s Nursing Center
JOPLIN SENIOR CENTER
417-781-9353
Red Route Trolley Stop
DAILY — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., board games, cards, dominoes, exercise equipment, pool tables, puzzles, computer center and library
MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS — 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., exercise class with Millie
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo hosted by Independent Living Center and Assisted Living and Rehab facilities
TUESDAYS AND FRIDAYS — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., yoga with J. L.
THURSDAYS —12:30 p.m., bunco and other card games
SEPTEMBER 19 — 11:30 a.m., birthday and anniversary dinner
McDONALD CO. SENIOR CENTER
417-475-3511
For a ride to the senior center, call the OATS bus at 417-343-0570
DAILY — 10 a.m., board games, cards and puzzles
MONDAYS AND FRIDAYS — 11 a.m., bingo
SEPTEMBER 5 AND OCTOBER 7 — 9 a.m., foot care clinic
SEPTEMBER 12 — 10:45 a.m., entertainment by the Dulcimer group
SEPTEMBER 13 — 5 p.m., night time bingo, please bring snacks
SEPTEMBER 19 — 9:30 a.m., board meeting
SEPTEMBER 19 — 11:30 a.m., birthday dinner
SEPTEMBER 21 — 5 p.m., potluck dinner with music
NEWTON CO. SENIOR CENTER
417-451-0981
DAILY — 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., arts and crafts, cards, dominoes, Mexican train, pool, puzzles, Wii games, computer and internet access, indoor and outdoor walking track, library with reading room and exercise equipment available
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS — 9:30 a.m., exercise class
WEDNESDAYS — 9:30 a.m., bingo
WEDNESDAYS — Noon, bridge class
THURSDAYS — 12:30 p.m., Mexican train dominoes
FRIDAYS — 9 a.m., bingo hosted by Spring Hill Assisted Living
SEPTEMBER 19 — 11:30 a.m., birthday and anniversary dinner
SEPTEMBER 30 — 11 to 11:30 a.m., Medicare Savings Program presentation by Area Agency on Aging
SOUTHWEST CITY SENIOR CENTER
417-762-3652
Mark your calendar for our fifth annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser at 6 p.m. on October 19.
MONDAYS AND WEDNESDAYS — exercise
THURSDAYS — 1 to 2 p.m., bingo
SEPTEMBER 3 — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nails by Grace, please call to schedule your appointment
SEPTEMBER 6, 13 AND 20 — 12:30 to 1 p.m., Matter of Balance sponsored by University of Missouri Extension office
SEPTEMBER 6 — 6 p.m., potluck
SEPTEMBER 11 — Let’s honor our patriots
SEPTEMBER 26 — 6 p.m., board meeting
WEBB CITY SENIOR CENTER
417-673-1876
DAILY — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., puzzles, stationary bike and treadmill available
WEDNESDAYS — 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., bingo
SEPTEMBER 4 AND 18 — 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., bingo hosted by Autumn Place
SEPTEMBER 9 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., foot care clinic, please call for appointment
SEPTEMBER 11 — 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., bingo hosted by Regional Hospice
SEPTEMBER 11 — 11:15 a.m., 911 recognition
SEPTEMBER 16 — 12:15 p.m., Advisory Board meeting
SEPTEMBER 17 — 11 to 11:30 p.m., blood pressure by Crystal w/Cox Health Care
SEPTEMBER 18 — 10:30 a.m. to noon, flu shots by Walgreens
SEPTEMBER 19 — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., birthday dinner
SEPTEMBER 24 — 11 to 11:30 a.m., Medicare Savings Program presentation by Area Agency on Aging
SEPTEMBER 25 — 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., bingo hosted by Independent Living Center
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.