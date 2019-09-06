BARTON COUNTY SENIOR CENTER

417-682-3881

DAILY — 8 a.m., canasta, cards, dominoes, exercise equipment, pool, reading library, internet access and WII

MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS — 9 to 10 a.m., exercise class

TUESDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo

TUESDAYS — blood pressure by Barton County Health Deptartment

FRIDAYS — Stay Fit Stay Strong class

SEPTEMBER 18 — 11 to 11:30 a.m., Medicare Savings Program presentation by Area Agency on Aging

SEPTEMBER 19 — 11:30 a.m., birthday and anniversary dinner

THE CENTER in Carl Junction

417-649-6437

DAILY — indoor track available

DAILY — 10 a.m., card games, dominoes, Scrabble and Wii

MONDAYS AND WEDNESDAYS — 9 to 10 a.m., exercise class

FRIDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo

FRIDAYS — Wear red, white and/or blue

SEPTEMBER 3 — 11 a.m., blood pressure by Webb City Health & Rehab

SEPTEMBER 4 — 9 a.m., foot care clinic, please call for appointment

SEPTEMBER 9 — 10:45 a.m., penny auction hosted by Autumn Place

SEPTEMBER 10 — 11 a.m., Let’s Make a Deal game

SEPTEMBER 11 — 11 a.m., cards for police and fire department

SEPTEMBER 16 — 11 a.m., western ring toss

SEPTEMBER 17 — 10 a.m., bingo hosted by Webb City Health & Rehab

SEPTEMBER 18 — 11 a.m., senior of the day

SEPTEMBER 19 — 11:30 a.m., birthday dinner with ice cream hosted by Three Rivers Hospice

SEPTEMBER 23 — 11 a.m., root beer floats provided by Joplin Gardens

SEPTEMBER 24 — 11 a.m., name that tune game

SEPTEMBER 25 — 11 to 11:30 a.m., Medicare Savings Program presentation by Area Agency on Aging

SEPTEMBER 26 — 10:30 a.m., bean bag toss game

SEPTEMBER 27 — 10:30 a.m., bingo hosted by Autumn Place

CARTHAGE SENIOR CENTER

417-358-4741

For a ride, please call 417-358-4741

DAILY — 7a.m. to 3 p.m., card games, checkers, chess, dominoes, exercise equipment, pool, puzzles, scrabble and lounge area with TV and library

MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS — 10 to 10:30 a.m., exercise class

TUESDAYS — 9 to 10 a.m., chair yoga

WEDNESDAYS — 10:30 a.m., bingo

THURSDAYS — 9 to 10 a.m., tai chi

THURSDAYS — chair number drawing for prize

FRIDAYS — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., popcorn and pledge

SEPTEMBER 3 — foot care clinic, please call for appointment

SEPTEMBER 10 AND 24 — dance

SEPTEMBER 11 — 11 a.m., 911 Day of Recognition

SEPTEMBER 11 — bingo hosted by Avalon Hospice

SEPTEMBER 12 — social hour hosted by Maple Tree Terrace

SEPTEMBER 17 — 11 to 11:30 a.m., Medicare Savings Program presentation by Area Agency on Aging

SEPTEMBER 18 — bingo hosted by Independent Living Center

SEPTEMBER 19 — 11:30 a.m., birthday and anniversary dinner

SEPTEMBER 20 — 10:30 a.m., luau

SEPTEMBER 20 — root beer floats hosted by Regional Hospice

SEPTEMBER 21 — off-site cook out

SEPTEMBER 24 — blood pressure with doughnuts hosted by Avalon Hospice

SEPTEMBER 25 — bingo hosted by St. Luke’s Nursing Center

JOPLIN SENIOR CENTER

417-781-9353

Red Route Trolley Stop

DAILY — 8 a.m. to 3 p.m., board games, cards, dominoes, exercise equipment, pool tables, puzzles, computer center and library

MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS — 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., exercise class with Millie

TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo hosted by Independent Living Center and Assisted Living and Rehab facilities

TUESDAYS AND FRIDAYS — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., yoga with J. L.

THURSDAYS —12:30 p.m., bunco and other card games

SEPTEMBER 19 — 11:30 a.m., birthday and anniversary dinner

McDONALD CO. SENIOR CENTER

417-475-3511

For a ride to the senior center, call the OATS bus at 417-343-0570

DAILY — 10 a.m., board games, cards and puzzles

MONDAYS AND FRIDAYS — 11 a.m., bingo

SEPTEMBER 5 AND OCTOBER 7 — 9 a.m., foot care clinic

SEPTEMBER 12 — 10:45 a.m., entertainment by the Dulcimer group

SEPTEMBER 13 — 5 p.m., night time bingo, please bring snacks

SEPTEMBER 19 — 9:30 a.m., board meeting

SEPTEMBER 19 — 11:30 a.m., birthday dinner

SEPTEMBER 21 — 5 p.m., potluck dinner with music

NEWTON CO. SENIOR CENTER

417-451-0981

DAILY — 7:30 a.m. to 3 p.m., arts and crafts, cards, dominoes, Mexican train, pool, puzzles, Wii games, computer and internet access, indoor and outdoor walking track, library with reading room and exercise equipment available

TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS — 9:30 a.m., exercise class

WEDNESDAYS — 9:30 a.m., bingo

WEDNESDAYS — Noon, bridge class

THURSDAYS — 12:30 p.m., Mexican train dominoes

FRIDAYS — 9 a.m., bingo hosted by Spring Hill Assisted Living

SEPTEMBER 19 — 11:30 a.m., birthday and anniversary dinner

SEPTEMBER 30 — 11 to 11:30 a.m., Medicare Savings Program presentation by Area Agency on Aging

SOUTHWEST CITY SENIOR CENTER

417-762-3652

Mark your calendar for our fifth annual spaghetti dinner fundraiser at 6 p.m. on October 19.

MONDAYS AND WEDNESDAYS — exercise

THURSDAYS — 1 to 2 p.m., bingo

SEPTEMBER 3 — 10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., Nails by Grace, please call to schedule your appointment

SEPTEMBER 6, 13 AND 20 — 12:30 to 1 p.m., Matter of Balance sponsored by University of Missouri Extension office

SEPTEMBER 6 — 6 p.m., potluck

SEPTEMBER 11 — Let’s honor our patriots

SEPTEMBER 26 — 6 p.m., board meeting

WEBB CITY SENIOR CENTER

417-673-1876

DAILY — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., puzzles, stationary bike and treadmill available

WEDNESDAYS — 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., bingo

SEPTEMBER 4 AND 18 — 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., bingo hosted by Autumn Place

SEPTEMBER 9 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., foot care clinic, please call for appointment

SEPTEMBER 11 — 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., bingo hosted by Regional Hospice

SEPTEMBER 11 — 11:15 a.m., 911 recognition

SEPTEMBER 16 — 12:15 p.m., Advisory Board meeting

SEPTEMBER 17 — 11 to 11:30 p.m., blood pressure by Crystal w/Cox Health Care

SEPTEMBER 18 — 10:30 a.m. to noon, flu shots by Walgreens

SEPTEMBER 19 — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., birthday dinner

SEPTEMBER 24 — 11 to 11:30 a.m., Medicare Savings Program presentation by Area Agency on Aging

SEPTEMBER 25 — 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., bingo hosted by Independent Living Center

