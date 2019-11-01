BARTON COUNTY SENIOR CENTER
417-682-3881
DAILY — 8 a.m., canasta, cards, dominoes, exercise equipment, pool, reading library, internet access and Wii
MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., exercise class
TUESDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo
TUESDAYS — Blood pressure by Barton County Health Department
FRIDAYS — Stay Fit Stay Strong class
NOV. 21 — 11:30 a.m. birthday and anniversary dinner.
THE CENTER in Carl Junction
417-649-6437
FRIDAYS — Wear red, white and blue
DAILY — indoor track available
DAILY — 10 a.m., card games, dominoes, Scrabble and WII
MONDAYS AND WEDNESDAYS — 9 to 10 a.m., exercise class
FRIDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo
NOV. 4 — 11 a.m., Thankful Tree
NOV. 4 — 12:30 p.m., policy meeting
NOV. 5 — 11 a.m., blood pressure by Webb City Health & Rehab
NOV. 6 — 9 a.m., foot care clinic, please call for appointment
NOV. 7 — 11 a.m., safety program hosted by Independent Living Center
NOV. 8 — 10 a.m., bingo hosted by Southwest Missouri Bank
NOV. 11 — 10:45 a.m., penny auction hosted by Autumn Place
NOV. 14 — 11 a.m., Who Am I? game
NOV. 16 — 2 to 4 p.m., Hootenanny with the Moccasin Bend Band
NOV. 18 — 10:30 a.m., Minute to Win it Game
NOV. 19 — 10 a.m., bingo hosted by Webb City Health & Rehab
NOV. 21 — 11:30 a.m., birthday dinner
NOV. 26 — 10 a.m., bingo
NOV. 27 — 11:30 a.m., Thanksgiving dinner
CARTHAGE SENIOR CENTER
417-358-4741
For a ride, please call 417-358-4741
DAILY — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., card games, checkers, chess, dominoes, exercise equipment, pool, puzzles, Scrabble and lounge area with TV and library
MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS — to 9:30 a.m., tai chi
MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS — 10 to 10:30 a.m., exercise class
TUESDAY AND THURSDAYS — 9 to 10 a.m., chair yoga
FRIDAYS — 9 a.m. to 1p.m., quilting
NOV. 1 — 5 p.m., hayride
NOV. 2 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christmas card photo shoot fund raiser for Meals on Wheels
NOV. 5 — foot care clinic, please call for appointment
NOV. 6 — 10:30 a.m., bingo hosted by Ulmer Funeral Home
NOV. 12 and 26 — 7 p.m., dance
NOV. 13 — 10:30 a.m., bingo hosted by Avalon Hospice
NOV. 13 — 11 a.m., info about the 911 Call Center
NOV. 14 — 10:30 a.m., social hour hosted by Maple Tree Terrace
NOV. 18 — 11 a.m., resources for the vision impaired
NOV. 20 — 10:30 a.m., bingo hosted by Independent Living Center
NOV. 21 — 11:30 a.m., birthday and anniversary dinner
NOV. 26 — 10 a.m., blood pressure and donuts with Avalon Hospice
JOPLIN SENIOR CENTER
417-781-9353
Red Route Trolley Stop
DAILY — 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m., board games, cards, dominoes, exercise equipment, pool tables, puzzles, computer center and library
MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS — 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., exercise class with Millie
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo hosted by Independent Living Center and Assisted Living & Rehab facilities
TUESDAYS AND FRIDAYS — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., yoga with J. L.
THURSDAYS — 12:30 p.m., bunco and other card games
NOV. 21 — 11:30 a.m., birthday and anniversary dinner
McDONALD CO. SENIOR CENTER
417-475-3511
For a ride to the senior center, call the OATS bus at 417-343-0570
DAILY — 10 a.m., board games, cards and puzzles
MONDAYS — 11 a.m., bingo
NOV. 7 — 9 a.m., foot care clinic
NOV. 21 — 11 30 a.m., birthday dinner
NEWTON CO. SENIOR CENTER
417-451-0981
DAILY — 7:30 a.m.- 3 p.m., arts and crafts, cards, dominoes, Mexican train, pool, puzzles, Wii games, computer and internet access, indoor and outdoor walking track, library with reading room and exercise equipment available
TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS — 9:30 a.m., exercise class
WEDNEDAYS — 9:30 a.m., bingo
WEDNESDAY — 12 noon, bridge class
THURSDAYS — 12:30 p.m., Mexican train dominoes
FRIDAYS — 9 a.m., bingo hosted by Spring Hill Assisted Living
NOV. 21 — 11:30 a.m., birthday and anniversary dinner
WEBB CITY SENIOR CENTER
417-673-1876
DAILY — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., puzzles, stationary bike and treadmill available for use
WEDNESDAYS — 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., bingo
NOV. 1 — 11:15 to 11:30 a.m., National Author Day, Margaret Stever will share about becoming a published author
NOV. 6 and 27 — 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., bingo with Autumn Place
NOV. 11 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., foot care clinic, please call for appointment
NOV. 11 — 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., bingo with Webb City Health & Rehab
NOV. 11 — 11:20 a.m., Veteran’s Day recognition
NOV. 13 — 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., bingo with Regional Hospice
NOV. 15 — 11:20 a.m., American Recycle Day tips
NOV. 18 — 12:15 p.m., Advisory Board meeting
NOV. 19 — 11 to 11:30 a.m., blood pressure by Crystal with Cox Health
NOV. 20 — 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., bingo
NOV. 21 — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., birthday dinner
NOV. 26 — 11:15 to 11:30 a.m., Diabetes Awareness and Education with Kali
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.