BARTON COUNTY SENIOR CENTER

417-682-3881

DAILY — 8 a.m., canasta, cards, dominoes, exercise equipment, pool, reading library, internet access and Wii

MONDAYS AND THURSDAYS — 9 a.m. to 11 a.m., exercise class

TUESDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo

TUESDAYS — Blood pressure by Barton County Health Department

FRIDAYS — Stay Fit Stay Strong class

NOV. 21 — 11:30 a.m. birthday and anniversary dinner.

THE CENTER in Carl Junction

417-649-6437

FRIDAYS — Wear red, white and blue

DAILY — indoor track available

DAILY — 10 a.m., card games, dominoes, Scrabble and WII

MONDAYS AND WEDNESDAYS — 9 to 10 a.m., exercise class

FRIDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo

NOV. 4 — 11 a.m., Thankful Tree

NOV. 4 — 12:30 p.m., policy meeting

NOV. 5 — 11 a.m., blood pressure by Webb City Health & Rehab

NOV. 6 — 9 a.m., foot care clinic, please call for appointment

NOV. 7 — 11 a.m., safety program hosted by Independent Living Center

NOV. 8 — 10 a.m., bingo hosted by Southwest Missouri Bank

NOV. 11 — 10:45 a.m., penny auction hosted by Autumn Place

NOV. 14 — 11 a.m., Who Am I? game

NOV. 16 — 2 to 4 p.m., Hootenanny with the Moccasin Bend Band

NOV. 18 — 10:30 a.m., Minute to Win it Game

NOV. 19 — 10 a.m., bingo hosted by Webb City Health & Rehab

NOV. 21 — 11:30 a.m., birthday dinner

NOV. 26 — 10 a.m., bingo

NOV. 27 — 11:30 a.m., Thanksgiving dinner

CARTHAGE SENIOR CENTER

417-358-4741

For a ride, please call 417-358-4741

DAILY — 7 a.m. to 3 p.m., card games, checkers, chess, dominoes, exercise equipment, pool, puzzles, Scrabble and lounge area with TV and library

MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS — to 9:30 a.m., tai chi

MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS — 10 to 10:30 a.m., exercise class

TUESDAY AND THURSDAYS — 9 to 10 a.m., chair yoga

FRIDAYS — 9 a.m. to 1p.m., quilting

NOV. 1 — 5 p.m., hayride

NOV. 2 — 10 a.m. to 3 p.m., Christmas card photo shoot fund raiser for Meals on Wheels

NOV. 5 — foot care clinic, please call for appointment

NOV. 6 — 10:30 a.m., bingo hosted by Ulmer Funeral Home

NOV. 12 and 26 — 7 p.m., dance

NOV. 13 — 10:30 a.m., bingo hosted by Avalon Hospice

NOV. 13 — 11 a.m., info about the 911 Call Center

NOV. 14 — 10:30 a.m., social hour hosted by Maple Tree Terrace

NOV. 18 — 11 a.m., resources for the vision impaired

NOV. 20 — 10:30 a.m., bingo hosted by Independent Living Center

NOV. 21 — 11:30 a.m., birthday and anniversary dinner

NOV. 26 — 10 a.m., blood pressure and donuts with Avalon Hospice

JOPLIN SENIOR CENTER

417-781-9353

Red Route Trolley Stop

DAILY — 8:00 a.m. to 3 p.m., board games, cards, dominoes, exercise equipment, pool tables, puzzles, computer center and library

MONDAYS, WEDNESDAYS AND FRIDAYS — 9:30 to 10:30 a.m., exercise class with Millie

TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS — 10 to 11 a.m., bingo hosted by Independent Living Center and Assisted Living & Rehab facilities

TUESDAYS AND FRIDAYS — 12:30 to 1:30 p.m., yoga with J. L.

THURSDAYS — 12:30 p.m., bunco and other card games

NOV. 21 — 11:30 a.m., birthday and anniversary dinner

McDONALD CO. SENIOR CENTER

417-475-3511

For a ride to the senior center, call the OATS bus at 417-343-0570

DAILY — 10 a.m., board games, cards and puzzles

MONDAYS — 11 a.m., bingo

NOV. 7 — 9 a.m., foot care clinic

NOV. 21 — 11 30 a.m., birthday dinner

NEWTON CO. SENIOR CENTER

417-451-0981

DAILY — 7:30 a.m.- 3 p.m., arts and crafts, cards, dominoes, Mexican train, pool, puzzles, Wii games, computer and internet access, indoor and outdoor walking track, library with reading room and exercise equipment available

TUESDAYS AND THURSDAYS — 9:30 a.m., exercise class

WEDNEDAYS — 9:30 a.m., bingo

WEDNESDAY — 12 noon, bridge class

THURSDAYS — 12:30 p.m., Mexican train dominoes

FRIDAYS — 9 a.m., bingo hosted by Spring Hill Assisted Living

NOV. 21 — 11:30 a.m., birthday and anniversary dinner

WEBB CITY SENIOR CENTER

417-673-1876

DAILY — 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., puzzles, stationary bike and treadmill available for use

WEDNESDAYS — 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., bingo

NOV. 1 — 11:15 to 11:30 a.m., National Author Day, Margaret Stever will share about becoming a published author

NOV. 6 and 27 — 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., bingo with Autumn Place

NOV. 11 — 9 a.m. to 2 p.m., foot care clinic, please call for appointment

NOV. 11 — 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., bingo with Webb City Health & Rehab

NOV. 11 — 11:20 a.m., Veteran’s Day recognition

NOV. 13 — 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., bingo with Regional Hospice

NOV. 15 — 11:20 a.m., American Recycle Day tips

NOV. 18 — 12:15 p.m., Advisory Board meeting

NOV. 19 — 11 to 11:30 a.m., blood pressure by Crystal with Cox Health

NOV. 20 — 10:15 to 11:15 a.m., bingo

NOV. 21 — 11:30 a.m. to 12:15 p.m., birthday dinner

NOV. 26 — 11:15 to 11:30 a.m., Diabetes Awareness and Education with Kali

Tags

Recommended for you