Librarian Seeks Book — Needed quick! Great book to read. Looking for a well-written story that contains humor, light subject matter, and well-rounded, quirky characters. Must be able to hold my attention and keep me from binge-watching “Grey’s Anatomy” and various home improvement shows. Physical book preferred but would consider downloading a digital copy if it is the right choice.
That is how I felt several weeks ago when I found myself looking for a book to read — like I needed to write my own personal ad to help me find a good book.
I kept starting books but not finishing them. Probably not so much the books fault as my inability to stay focused. But I was getting desperate, I needed something that I could finish reading and use for my book review. Thankfully, I work with some of the most well-read people in Joplin, so I started asking library staff for recommendations. And lo and behold, I found a winner, “EVVIE DRAKE STARTS OVER” by LINDA HOLMES.
Evvie Drake is a widow. Not your typically weepy, I-miss-my-husband type though. Evvie has a secret — one she has not told anyone.
On the day of her husband’s death, she was packing her car, planning to leave him forever. What are the odds on the day she decided to leave he would die?
So now a whole year later, she still has not shared this secret with anyone — not her best friend, Andy, not her family, not a soul. And then Dean comes into her life.
Dean has lost something as well. Not a spouse but something just as important to him — his ability to pitch.
This is devastating for him because he has made a career out of being a baseball pitcher.
However, he is now a former major league pitcher after getting a case of the “yips” and not being able to pitch with any sort of accuracy.
Coincidentally, Evvie and Dean are both friends with Andy, and in an effort to help both of his floundering friends, he suggests that Dean, who recently left New York City to visit him in Maine, rent the apartment located in the back of Evvie’s large house.
This will help Evvie pay her bills, as she refuses to touch her husband’s life insurance money. Plus, it will provide Dean with a safe space away from prying eyes. After Dean moves in, the two quickly make a deal: Dean will not ask about Evvie’s late husband, and Evvie will not ask about baseball.
Thanks to Dean’s companionship, Evvie is able to start moving forward while Dean manages to find a new normal too. The two do not end up keeping their deal, however, and it turns out to be the best thing for both of them in the end.
Holmes has crafted a beautiful piece of fiction that, in its own soft, subtle way, was just what I needed.
I stayed awake late reading this one in order to find out what would happen and see how Evvie and Dean ended up together.
I was not sure I was going to like how she tied up the loose ends, but I could not have been happier.
I am glad to have found my perfect match in Evvie Drake.
Jeana Gockley is the Joplin Public Library director.
