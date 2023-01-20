As we kick off a brand new year, I like to reflect on what I have read during the previous year. And 2022 was a good one, readingwise for me.
I love writing each title down and keeping track of the total I read, with this year’s grand total being 44. That is a big number for me and symbolic in a few ways — plus, way up from my 30-something number from 2021.
I am thrilled to have read the books I did. Of those 44 titles, I would like to tell you about a few of my favorites.
“Book Lovers” by Emily Henry: Nora, a fantastic literary agent, is the star of the show here in this sort-of romance, and I enjoyed getting to figure out what made her tick. At first glance, she is an ice queen who could care less about anyone else, but readers slowly get to unravel the “real” Nora.
Emily Henry is becoming one of my favorite authors. Her uniquely drawn characters are the heartbeat of every story and while her stories are being marketed as romances, this book reads more like contemporary fiction, with just a sprinkling of romance.
While reading “Book Lovers” I kept thinking of Renee Zellweger’s character in the movie “New in Town.” It’s one of my favorite movies because of her icy, all business character, much like Nora’s character. I adore Nora, Emily Henry, and this book.
“Red Rising” series by Pierce Brown: I selected book one, “Red Rising,” at one of the Library’s Book Swap events. The person who traded it in described it as a face-paced science fiction space odyssey. An accurate description, but this saga has so much happening it is hard to describe it without giving away too much.
Lead character Darrow is complicated, as are many of the story’s secondary characters. And there are a lot of supporting characters, with most drawn so well readers might often wonder who they are supposed to root for.
One note, this series is violent. Violence occurs almost immediately and continues throughout. While central to the plot, I remember initially being surprised at how cruelly some of the characters were treated. Please do not let that deter you.
“Lessons In Chemistry” by Bonnie Garmus: Debut author Garmus’ main character Elizabeth Zott has a lot going on. First and foremost, she wants to be a scientist, but being taken seriously as a woman chemist at the university level in the 1960s is not an easy feat. Add on top of this a nontraditional relationship, a pregnancy, the death of a loved one, a potential new job and a dog and you have quite the compelling story.
Thanks to everyone who recommended this book to me. I loved it so much! While considered a historical fiction title, it also contains humor, romance and one of the best supporting casts of characters I have had the pleasure of reading this year.
“One Italian Summer” by Rebecca Serle: Katy Silver’s mother was her everything — her best friend, her mentor, her guide to figuring out her life — so when Carol gets sick and later dies, Katy is at a loss.
She and her mother had planned to take a trip to Italy together, to revisit some of her mother’s favorite places along the Amalfi Coast, so after her mother’s death Katy decides to go alone. While staying in Positano at the Poseidon Hotel, she meets a young woman who reminds her of Carol. In fact, it is Carol, but a much younger version. Katy is shocked, but also elated.
Serle has created a nontraditional love story, one between mother and daughter. I loved the description of the Amalfi Coast and getting to see all the beauty through the author’s eyes.
“A Knock At Midnight” by Brittany K Barnett: I wrote a full review for this one in July. As I mentioned in that review, I had the pleasure of getting to hear author Barnett speak at a library conference. Her talk was moving and memorable, as is her book.
Her book details how she has used her passion and expertise to help people who had been harshly or wrongly convicted of drug-related offenses — all of which involve sentencing disparities between those individuals sentenced for crack cocaine and powder cocaine drug offenses.
The individuals that Barnett works with become more than names on a page or numbers assigned to a prison system. They become someone’s parent, someone’s child or someone’s friend. While the subject matter can be difficult to hear at times, this book is a must read.
“Meet Me In the Margins” by Melissa Ferguson: Savannah Cade dreams of being a published writer, but for now her day job is working with published writers.
After Savannah secretly works on changes to her manuscript during a staff meeting and accidentally drops all of her pages on the floor, she immediately escapes to a secret nook within the office, and leaves her rumpled manuscript. When she comes back later that day to retrieve it, someone has organized it and scribbled notes in the margins.
This was a fun romance novel, with a hint of mystery. Plus, it is on the chaste side, for those who enjoy romance but not the bodice-ripping variety.
“Answers In the Pages” by David Levithan: This fictional children’s chapter book gives voice to what a book challenge can look like and how it can affect individuals, families and an entire community. In Levithan’s latest book, a school-assigned reading book is deemed inappropriate by one fifth grader’s mom and soon the whole town is involved.
Levithan is a master of writing from multiple viewpoints, and this book is no exception. He beautifully tells the story through three narrators. He takes a timely, hot-button topic and makes it about so much more than a story about a challenged book. There is something for everyone here; not to be missed.
“Counterfeit” by Kirstin Chen: I know you are not supposed to choose a book based on its cover, but that is exactly how I selected this one. This book is written as a confessional by Ava Wong, a Chinese-American lawyer who has always been a rule follower. Things in Ava’s life look perfect to outsiders, but it is all a facade.
So when Winnie Fang, a former college roommate, shows up unannounced one day, Ava is curious. This Winnie shows little resemblance to the shy, bookish college student who left school under mysterious circumstances their freshman year. She is now fashionable and beautiful. And if her designer handbag and accessories are any indication, wealthy as well.
Chen focuses on high fashion, white-collar crime, and the power of friendship and connection as she tells the story. Plus, the element of deceit is a major player. Readers will have to ultimately decide Ava’s intentions and who is telling the true version of events. This is a fun, fast read.
“The Measure” by Nikki Erlick: One morning, the world wakes up to find small wooden boxes have been delivered to every adult worldwide. Inside each box is a string, some short, others long, and on the outside of the box the phrase “The measure of your life lies within,” is printed. Quickly, people start to speculate on what the strings mean and why they are different lengths. Many struggle with whether to open the box at all.
This book has such a clever, thought-provoking premise. I loved how the book unfolded and how debut author Erlick focuses on eight individuals and then weaves their lives together in a way that creates a beautiful — and at times heartbreaking — narrative.
Book club members should add this one to the top of their to-read list. I highly recommend it.
“This Time Tomorrow” by Emma Straub: I wrote a full review for this one in November, but could not pass up a chance to mention this book again. While the setup takes some time, it is worth sticking with it.
Straub uses elements of contemporary fiction combined with science fiction to create a beautiful ode to the parent/child relationship. If readers like Rebecca Serle’s “In Five Years” or “One Italian Summer,” or Jodi Picoult’s “Wish You Were Here,” they should definitely give this one a try.
Thanks for taking the time to share in my reflection and reading about my favorites. I wish you a wonderful new year of reading!
