I had the pleasure of getting to hear lawyer, criminal justice reform advocate and author Brittany K. Barnett speak at the 2022 Public Library Association Conference in March in Portland, Oregon. She was one of the conference’s “Big Ideas” speakers who were invited to share information and ideas that would take the 4,000-plus conference members outside of their comfort zones.
I had not heard of Barnett before, but after her noteworthy, moving speech, I will not soon forget her. I was so inspired by the content of her talk that I just finished reading her book "A Knock at Midnight."
This is Barnett’s story, but is also a story about others who have greatly influenced her life.
Barnett grew up in Texas, the daughter of a loving mother, but one who struggled with addiction — so much that she ended up going to prison because of it. Barnett uses the first part of the book to share this deeply personal story and the lasting effect that it has had on her and her family.
Despite her mother’s addiction, or maybe because of the trials associated with it, Barnett had big dreams. Since childhood she dreamed of being a lawyer, like Clair Huxtable, the only lawyer she “knew” who looked like her. But her path took her to the world of banking and finance first.
Eventually, she attended law school. Her plan was to become a corporate lawyer; however, while in law school she took a class where she studied legal injustices and became familiar with the Sharanda Jones case.
Sharanda Jones was a young entrepreneur in her early 20s who became a casualty of America’s war on drugs campaign and sentencing disparities. In what she and her attorney thought would be an easily won case because of a lack of evidence, Jones was convicted to serve life in prison, without parole.
In researching Jones' case, Barnett saw herself in the young woman. In fact, if circumstances were different, she thought she could have been Jones.
It soon became her mission to do everything she could do to get Jones released from prison. So in addition to working as a busy corporate lawyer during the day, she started working tirelessly on Jones’ case, pro bono, in her limited free time.
Soon, it was not only Jones that Barnett was trying to help. She had a group of people who had been harshly, or even possibly wrongly, convicted of drug-related offenses — all of which involved sentencing disparities.
Barnett’s book is a powerful work, devastating and difficult to read because it is told in such a manner that readers get to intimately know Barnett and the individuals that she works with so closely.
These individuals become more than names on a page or numbers assigned to a prison system. They become someone’s parent, someone’s child or someone’s friend. And like me, many readers will be shocked upon understanding the sentencing disparity between those individuals sentenced for crack cocaine and powder cocaine drug offenses. Barnett’s debut memoir is a must read.
