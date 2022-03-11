Marin Cole is not a risk taker. When she was 17, the death of her mother caused her to alter her lifelong dream of becoming a globetrotting journalist, like her mother had been, to instead become a responsible caregiver to her 12-year-old sister Sadie.
Years later, Marin has grown into a homebody who has never seen the ocean or climbed a mountain, much less traveled to an island paradise. But all of that is about to change.
Sadie, her younger, thrill-seeking photographer sister returns home from a trip to China looking worse for wear and manages to convince Marin they need a trip together. They are soon booked for a girls trip to the beautiful, remote island of Saba. Marin thinks it will be the perfect opportunity to convince her free-spirited sister to settle down and start working at the same advertising agency that Marin works for in Tennessee. Little does Marin know that Sadie has other plans.
The big day arrives and Marin is headed to Saba, only Sadie is nowhere to be found. Thanks to turbulence, Marin ends up in the lap of a handsome stranger, mixes up her luggage with another passenger and loses her passport — all before arriving in Saba. Once arrived, she does her best to book it right back home, but without a passport, that is difficult. She has little choice but to accept the generosity of the handsome stranger from the plane and try some new experiences.
At first glance this book seems like your typical fun, breezy romance. Clueless uptight girl, handsome mystery man, island getaway; all the usual elements set to combine into a perfect beach read to soak up the rays with, but there is more to this book than meets the eye.
Divulging Sadie’s plan and motives would spoil the book, but thanks to them, Marin is able to take the trip of a lifetime and in the process learns so much about herself. LIBBY HUBSCHER has crafted a funny, clever and, at times, a gut-wrenching tale with her novel, "MEET ME IN PARADISE." Readers are in for a special experience as they travel alongside Marin.
