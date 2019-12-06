I have been privileged over the past year to get acquainted with our many volunteers who give their time and, in many cases, their resources to ensuring that our clients are checked on, served and have the ability to take advantage of our services. I am grateful to all of you. We couldn’t do what we do without you!
As Americans, our commitment to volunteerism has been a hallmark of American civic life since our country’s founding. It was Benjamin Franklin who formed the first volunteer fire department in 1736, and many American militias during the Revolutionary War were composed of volunteers. Some of the most well-known American charitable organizations, such as the YMCA and the American Red Cross, were founded in the 19th century.
While nonprofits such as the Area Agencies on Aging have benefitted from record highs in volunteer hours and charitable fundraising totals, it’s a case of fewer people doing more, as the percentage of Americans who contribute time and money has fallen to its lowest point in two decades, according to a report released last year by the University of Maryland’s Do Good Institute.
Volunteering allows people to help others through direct action, but it fosters an incredible sense of community as well. We must commit resources and time to the challenging work of putting more Americans back to work improving and engaging with their communities. Continued declines in community participation will produce detrimental effects for everyone, including greater social isolation, less trust in one another, and poor physical and mental health.
Volunteering builds self-confidence and self-esteem in our youth. It enriches our society, brings us together as a community, and helps keep businesses and other organizations afloat. Not only is volunteering important because it helps to better your community, it also helps to better you as an individual. Volunteering is a free way to feel good about yourself!
If you would like to know the many ways you can volunteer at our agency, please give us a call or stop into any one of our seven senior centers located in Lamar, Carthage, Webb City, Carl Junction, Joplin, Neosho and Noel. We would love to have you.
One way folks volunteer at our agency is to deliver meals. The Area Agency on Aging, Region X, served a record of 355,381 meals last fiscal year. This included 83,677 meals served in our seven senior centers and 271,704 delivered to homebound clients throughout our Barton, Jasper, Newton and McDonald County areas. Think of that — 182,463 of these home delivered meals were brought to seniors’ homes by volunteers.
