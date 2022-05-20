Joplin High School has announced awards and scholarships for the class of 2022. Departmental awards were given at a program on Friday, May 6. Scholarships were announced at a ceremony on Monday, May 9. The following awards and scholarships were presented.
Departmental awards
Art: Gabby Goepfert.
Drama: Paisley Freund.
Debate: Christina Post.
Orchestra: Zaben Barnes.
Choir: Connor Stockam.
Band: Xavier Allen.
Business: Colton Green.
Communication Arts: Jasmine DeGroat.
Family/consumer science: Sara Gray.
Foreign language/Spanish: Harmony Vodicka.
Foreign language/German: Marina Crouch.
Foreign language/French: Jennalee Dunn.
Mathematics: Jennalee Dunn.
Life science: Kim Nguyen.
Physical science: Jennalee Dunn.
Social studies: Wyatt Satterlee.
Scholarships
Class of 1964 Henson, Horton, Rippee Memorial Service Scholarship, $500: Rachel Holden.
City Pointe Beauty Academy Aesthetics Scholarship, $500: Tabitha Frank.
Eastmorland Senior Scholarship, $500: Alexander Brigance.
Brooke Nicolle Robinson Memorial Foundation 2022 Scholarship, $2,000: Kylie Anderson, Katelynn Blobaum, Kaydence Campbell, Jeanetta Fidler, Rachel Holden, Sydney Newcomb, Evan Overstreet, Madisyn Tracy and Amy Ramirez.
Brooke Nicolle Robinson Memorial Foundation 2022 Scholarship, $1,000: Addison Brigance, Alexander Brigance, Calvin Clark, Emma Floyd, Devin Jackson, Ashlyn Kanakis, Brook Nice, Katelynn Rutledge and Luke Vieselmeyer.
Dr. William B. McIntyre Scholarship, $600: Emily Nelson.
Dr. Craig Hayes Jr. Health Profession Scholarship, $500: Angelina Schramm.
LaFerla-Wilson Orthodontic Team Scholarship, $1,000: Maxwell Russell.
New-Mac Electric Cooperative Scholarship, $500: Bodee Carlson.
New-Mac Electric Youth Tour/CYCLE Contest, $2,500: Angelina Schramm.
North Middle School Scholarship: Cloey Blank, Addison Brigance, Alexander Brigance, Max Merrill, Christina Post, Katelyn Rutledge, Wyatt Satterlee, Faith Tupper, Luke Vieselmeyer and Kelsie Williams.
James G. “Peanut” Miller Scholarship, four-year renewable: Christopher Smith.
Joplin Daybreak Rotary Scholarship, $1,000: Evan Overstreet and Angelina Schramm.
FBLA Will Norton Scholarship, $500: Andalynn Gaston.
Community Blood Center of the Ozarks Scholarship, $250: Avery Jones.
Friends of Joplin High School Community Foundation of the Ozarks Scholarship, $750: Calvin Clark.
Cathy S. VanOstran Memorial Scholarship, $1,000: Aria Spurgeon.
Class of 1981 Pay It Forward Scholarship, $700: Angelina Schramm.
Shelter Insurance Foundation Scholarship, $1,500: Wyatt Honeycutt.
Joplin Athletic Booster Club Scholarship, $500: Bodee Carlson, Camryn Dean, Emma Floyd, Ethan Guilford, Elizabeth Hafer, Macy Holliday, Nicholas Horton, Joseph Jasper, Emily Nelson, Eric Nelson, Brooke Nice, Evan Overstreet, Angelina Schramm, Connor Stockam, Madisyn Tracy and Benjamin Williams.
Jack Holden Scholar Athlete Award, $750: Jennalee Dunn and Wyatt Satterlee.
American Legion Jack Holden Baseball Scholarship, $500: Joseph Jasper.
Joplin Schools Scholarship, $1,000: Kylie Anderson, Maecy Beaver, Cloey Blank, Alexander Brigance, Allyson Briley, Kaydence Campbell, Calvin Clark, Alea Davis, Camryn Dean, Bailey Gage, Elizabeth Hafer, Wyatt Honeycutt, Nicholas Horton, Devin Jackson, Joseph Jasper, Axel Merriman, Emily Nelson, Sydney Newcomb, Brooke Nice, Evan Overstreet, Amy Ramirez, Angelina Schramm, Sophia Schwartz, Morgan Shepherd, Aria Spurgeon and Madisyn Tracy.
Alberta Clayton Trust Scholarship, $1,000: Calvin Clark, Bailey Gage, Rachel Holden, Amy Ramirez and Harmony Vodicka.
Edna Pittman Memorial Scholarship, $2,000: Wyatt Honeycutt.
Tyler Hayes Memorial Scholarship, $1,000: Kelsie Williams.
Winifred Lant Memorial Scholarship, $2,000: Madisyn Tracy.
Dewey Combs Memorial Scholarship, $1,000: Yael Herrera and Dawson Phillips.
Hoffmeister Scholarship, $250: Xavier Allen and Astrid Cardenas.
Linda Conger Setser and Rick Sester Scholarship, $1,000: Joseph Jasper.
Mary Jane Landreth Memorial Scholarship, $1,000: Rachel Holden and Connor Stockam.
Ellis Foundation Award, $2,000: Jocelyn Baine, Kattie Gordon, Joseph Jasper, Stone Karcher, Paul Kranker, Brantley Morris, Evan Overstreet and Harmony Vodicka.
JHS National Honor Society Scholarship, $500: Aria Spurgeon.
Amanda Sharp Memorial Scholarship, $1,000: Evan Overstreet and Morgan Shepherd.
Dylan E. Paugh Memorial Scholarship, $500: Kattie Gordon.
NICO Memorial Scholarship sponsored by Don and Christy Swanson, $1,000: Aria Spurgeon.
Vivian Vu Heart for Humanity Scholarship, $1,000: Emily Nelson.
Kay Vreeland Memorial Scholarship sponsored by The Retired Employees Association of Joplin Schools, $500: Evan Overstreet and Katelynn Rutledge.
Sue Day LifeChanger Scholarship, $1,000: Joseph Jasper.
Crowder College Foundation Scholarships: Emily Clifford, Jennifer Cua Garcia, Mia Rodriquez and Aiden Short.
Missouri Southern State University Scholarship: Grace Goebel.
University of Missouri-Columbia Diversity Award: Marina Crouch.
University of Arkansas New Arkansan Non-Resident Tuition Scholarship: Nina Fowler and Grayson Stovern.
