Get ready to enter the world of the Roaring Twenties, of flappers and jazz, of art deco and high culture — and of a fictional millionaire who has captivated audiences for nearly a century.
The Joplin High School theater department will present “The Great Gatsby,” a stage adaptation of F. Scott Fitzgerald’s famed 1925 novel. Set in Long Island in the 1920s, the play follows Nick Carraway, a Midwesterner who arrives in New York and becomes entangled in the saga of Daisy Buchanan, who is his cousin, and Jay Gatsby, the mysterious millionaire who lives next door.
Current audiences likely are familiar with the 2013 film adaptation starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Tobey Maguire and Carey Mulligan. But Ashley Trotnic, the director and drama teacher at Joplin High School, required her cast to read the original novel before they even began rehearsal.
“I think it’s important for them to really understand their characters,” she said. “If they hadn’t (read the novel), it would have been more surface-level.”
Senior Jakob Hubbs didn’t even wait for that requirement. As soon as he found out that “The Great Gatsby” was planned for this fall, he asked his English teacher if he could borrow a copy of the novel to read.
“If you read the book, you’ll find a lot more about your character than you ever will in the script,” said Hubbs, who was cast as Nick Carraway.
The JHS production is adapted for the stage by Simon Levy and sponsored by Import Warehouse. It will be presented not on the main stage of the high school’s performing arts center but instead inside the black box theater, a smaller space in which the stage is surrounded on three sides by audience seating.
“It’s such an intimate experience with the audience,” Trotnic said. “You can’t necessarily see them, but you can feel their energy.”
For many in the cast, it will be their first show inside the black box. And it’s challenging them in new ways as actors.
“It’s really rewarding because the audience sees everything,” junior Aubrey Chrisenbery said. “You really have to perfect every move you make and every line you give so that the audience can experience the show at every angle.”
Chrisenbery will portray Jordan Baker, a golfer and best friend to Daisy. Dressed in a 1920s women’s golf costume and short bobbed wig, Chrisenbery said she gleaned aspects of Jordan’s demeanor and mindset from reading the novel.
“She’s very mysterious and aloof, part of high society,” she said. “Because of that, she tends to think of herself as higher than others, and that’s portrayed on stage. I like that she’s a little bit sassy and mean at times. It’s fun to play a character that isn’t so nice all the time.”
Chrisenbery said the cast is determined to make this production their own.
“A lot of people have read the novel, so people get this one idea in their head of what it has to be like,” she said. “To make the story what it is and to get the deep meaning (of the novel) and portray it to the audience is a challenge. We’ve worked really hard on it.”
Want to go?
The Joplin High School theater department will present “The Great Gatsby” at 7 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and at 2 p.m. Saturday in the black box theater, 2104 Indiana Ave. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children and senior citizens. Limited seating is available; purchase tickets online at tinyurl.com/gatsbyatjhs.
