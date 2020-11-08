We’re all in need of some levity these days.
And the cast and crew of Joplin High School’s fall show — “Play On!” — hope to deliver that to you later this week in their first live production that’s been open to the public in nearly a year.
“I felt like everyone needs to laugh,” said Ashley Trotnic, the play’s director and the high school drama teacher. “It’s a lot of fun, and it will be good for laughs.”
“Play On!” tells the story of a small community theater trying to put on a show, but when theater members ask a local person to write it for them because they don’t want to pay for licenses, everything goes wrong. The production is divided into three acts: a rehearsal of the “dreadful show,” a “near disastrous” dress rehearsal and the actual performance of the community show.
Senior Aubrey Chrisenbery portrays Gerry, the director of the community play. She said she derives inspiration from having watched and worked with her real-life director, Trotnic, over the course of her high school career.
“Gerry is very hardcore,” Chrisenbery said. “I think she’s a lot like Trotnic in a lot of ways. She’s very serious about putting on a good show.”
Because of the play-within-a-play concept, Chrisenbery spends much of her time as Gerry in the audience, as though she truly is watching her cast rehearsing their show. It’s not totally interactive, but it does add a sense of reality to the production, she said.
“This show is super funny,” she said. “A lot of schools aren’t getting the chance to do live shows right now. It’s great to appreciate that we can.”
Senior Benjamin Belnap portrays Henry, a 50-year-old man whose aspiration is to be a good actor in the community show.
“He’s very clumsy, and he wants to do well in the theater group, but he fumbles along the way,” he said of his character. “I like how quirky he is, and I think he fits my personality.”
Like most of the students involved in the production, Belnap initially was worried that live theater, like so many other events this year, would be canceled because of the pandemic. He was thrilled when Joplin High School got permission from administration to move forward with the show.
“I like the friends and family that you make,” he said. “I think that’s a big purpose of theater — bringing people together. It makes us realize how strong our community is, even in a pandemic.”
Because of the pandemic, all cast and crew members will wear masks for the performance. Actors on stage have special clear masks that can accommodate their microphones but still allow audience members to see facial expressions. All audience members will be required to wear masks as well.
The Joplin High School performing arts center seats more than 1,000 people, but only 250 tickets will be sold for each performance to allow for social distancing, Trotnic said. No tickets will be sold at the door, and congregating in the lobby before and after the show also will be prohibited to reduce the risk of community spread, she said.
“It’s what we have to do to be safe,” she said of the precautions. “We want to be able to perform, but we’re taking the pandemic seriously.”
“Play On!” is by Rick Abbot. It is presented by arrangement with Concord Theatricals on behalf of Samuel French Inc.
If you go
“Play On!” will be performed at 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Joplin High School performing arts center, 2104 Indiana Ave. Tickets are $8 and are only available online at https://tinyurl.com/jhsplay. All audience members must wear a mask while inside the building.
