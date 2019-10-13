It’s easy to forget about the evolution of books: Sumerian symbols engraved on stone tablets, papyrus scrolls, parchment, wax tablets, paper (aka leaf), hand-written manuscripts, illuminated manuscripts, printed books, mass-produced books, and downloadable e-books and audiobooks.
There was a time — and not long ago — when books were accessible only to the fabulously wealthy. Prior to their modern mass-produced and electronic forms, paper books were uniquely scribed and, at times, illustrated, which took a seemingly immeasurable amount of time and resources.
Imagine saving three years’ wages to buy one book. Now be glad you don’t have to.
Although the first known printed book was printed on paper using woodblocks in China circa A.D. 868 and moveable wood type was in use as early as A.D. 1021, it wasn’t until Johannes Gutenberg’s invention of moveable metal type and his 1450s printing of the Bible that printed books caught on.
Gutenberg’s inventions and work revolutionized printing, making the printing of books easier and cheaper while eventually bringing access to information and reading to the masses. Well done, I say.
Margaret Leslie Davis' "The Lost Gutenberg: The Astounding Story of One Book's 500-Year Odyssey" chronicles the history of Gutenberg No. 45 and touches on the history of early printed books as well as the histories of early and rare book collectors and collections.
In all, Gutenberg printed about 180 Bibles, but No. 45 is special as it’s the “first issue of the first edition of the first book printed with movable metal type.”
But why did Gutenberg choose the Bible for his first printed book? According to Davis, his decision was likely and largely based on the “burgeoning market” for Bibles.
An insistence by German cardinal Nicholas of Cusa “that all monastic libraries should have a consistent and accurate copy of the Bible” on hand ensured a market, especially because a single, handwritten copy could take up to a couple of years to create.
By printing the Bible, Gutenberg fulfilled a demand.
It’s said to have taken about 100,000 individual pieces of type to print each Gutenberg Bible. Look around, pick up and open the book nearest to you. Flip through it and imagine each letter, each bit of punctuation, and even each space between the words and lines is a tiny piece of metal you had to set (backward, from right to left) to print each page of that book.
Though I find these technical aspects fascinating, Davis finds them “mundane” and emphasizes other aspects of No. 45’s story, mostly through the lens of Estelle Betzold Doheny, one of scant women early and rare book collectors and the only woman ever to own a Gutenberg Bible.
Davis’ narrative is fast-paced, though multilayered, incorporating betrayal and scandal. It’s an intriguingly informative read that takes us on No. 45’s 500-year journey from the rare book collection of its first known owner, Archibald Acheson, third earl of Gosford, to its current location at Japan’s Keio University.
Though you’ll neither see nor get your hands on the physical copy of No. 5, you may view a high-resolution copy at dcollections.lib.keio.ac.jp/en/gutenberg.
As always, happy reading.
Jill Sullivan is the executive director of the Post Art Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.