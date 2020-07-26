Everyone I know who has read “THE DEVIL IN THE WHITE CITY” by ERIK LARSON loves it, and they love to tell you about how much they love it. After years of listening to people go on about it, I checked it out. Well, sort of. I borrowed a copy from a friend because — even 17 years after its publication — every time I have looked it up over the past year or so in the library’s catalog, it was already checked out. Sure, I could have placed a hold on the title, but I could not wait any longer for its acquisition.
Then it sat stacked with other books in my “to read” pile: What if I read it and, unlike everyone else I knew, I did not love it? What will happen if I hate it? Worse yet, what if I am impartial to it? Are my expectations too high after years of listening to others gab on about it?
After I spent nearly as much time thinking about this book as it would have taken me to read it, finally, I began.
Reading this book felt like reading two books; one about the Chicago World’s Fair and the other about Herman Webster Mudgett, America’s first known serial killer, who is commonly known as H.H. Holmes (one of his numerous aliases).
I expected a tighter weaving together of the two stories rather than it reading as one alongside the other with a touch of overlap. Also, and at the risk of sounding gruesome, I am disappointed that the tale of the Chicago World’s Fair so overshadows that of Holmes’ murders. Larson uses Holmes to lure us into a history lesson. Admittedly, he does it well.
After competing against such cities as New York, St. Louis, and others, Chicago won the right to host the 1893 World’s Columbian Exposition, the purpose of which was to celebrate the 400th anniversary of Christopher Columbus’ 1492 arrival in the New World.
Although opening ceremonies were on Oct. 21, 1892, the fair did not open to the public until May 1, 1893. It was open for six months, closing on Oct. 30, 1893.
The fairgrounds covered 690 acres and comprised about 200 buildings, as well as an island, canals, lagoons, and the people and cultures of more than 40 countries.
Under the direction of architect Daniel Burnham, more than a dozen other architects, including one woman, Sophia Hayden, designed the fairs’ 14 main buildings. Frederick Law Olmstead, regarded as the father of American landscape architecture, designed the fairgrounds.
Building the fair was no small feat and required a significant amount of resources — perhaps too many when considering that the buildings and grounds were temporary by design. All parties involved were under immense pressure to meet tight, seemingly unreasonable, deadlines.
During the six months it was open, The White City — named as such because all of the buildings were painted white — received more than 27 million visitors.
Attractions such as Wild West shows, exhibits featuring natives from other countries, and displays of new inventions and products entertained attendees. Wrigley’s Chewing Gum, Pabst Blue Ribbon beer, the hamburger and the automatic dishwasher made their debuts, as did the main attraction, the Ferris wheel, which George Ferris built to outdo the tower Eiffel built for the 1889 Paris World’s Fair.
As Burnham, Olmstead and others planned for and built the Chicago World’s Fair, Holmes planned for and built a nearby building in which to, quietly and unnoticed, murder his victims.
Holmes was a con artist described by Larson as well liked by those who encountered him. His confidence, good looks and “striking blue eyes” were enchanting and persuasive.
In 1886, Herman Webster Mudgett assumed the identity of H.H. Holmes when seeking a license to operate a pharmacy in the state of Illinois. By the end of that year, he operated a pharmacy in Chicago’s fastest growing suburb, Englewood, in proximity to Jackson Park, the location of The White City.
At this time, Holmes was married to two women, one from whom he was estranged and the other living with him, helping to run the pharmacy. Once the latter became an obstacle to his eerie endeavors, Holmes removed her to another location, where she lived with her parents and enjoyed his scant visits. This particular wife described him as a great husband and father.
After eyeing it for a couple of years, Holmes bought undeveloped land across the street from his drugstore in 1888, registering it under the alias H.S. Campbell.
Without consulting an architect, Holmes designed and built a three-story building on this lot. The first floor contained storefronts for businesses, including his own pharmacy, with the upper floors reserved for apartments and hotel rooms.
Holmes used this building to attract “a certain kind of clientele” visiting Chicago for the Exposition. Namely, young women.
During the building’s construction, Holmes purposefully fired contractors and laborers, even when their work was well done. The reason being that he did not want them to spend enough time with the building to question its oddities or discover its true nature. Eventually, however, Holmes was unveiled for the devil that he was.
In conclusion, I love this book, yet I hate it and I am impartial to it. It both does and does not meet my expectations. What I know for certain is that I will read it again and, as the opportunity arises, go on about it to anyone who will listen. That, I suppose, is indicative of a good read.
As always, happy reading.
Jill Sullivan is the executive director of the Post Art Library at the Joplin Public Library.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.