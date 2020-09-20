These days, I rarely read fiction, and when I do, I’m certainly not drawn to titles that conjure images of heart-shaped boxes filled with cheap candy.
Which is to say that ELIZABETH WETMORE’s “VALENTINE” is not a book that I would have picked up based on title alone had I come across it on the shelf.
But I encountered it in my mailbox, a staycation gift sent from a thoughtful friend in St. Louis, so the least I could do was read it.
“Valentine,” I thought, sounds too cute.
Set in 1976 Odessa, Texas, readers traverse a West Texas landscape where, if you’re a girl or a woman, poisonous snakes and scorpions are the least of your concerns for safety. To wit: “Why don’t girls from Odessa play hide-and-go-seek? Because nobody would go look for them.”
The book begins from the perspective of 14-year-old Gloria Ramírez as she escapes a violent Valentine’s night survived at the hands of a roughneck in a West Texas oil patch and ends from the perspective of Glory — that same girl — as she drives from Texas into Mexico with her uncle toward what we can only hope is a better future.
Each chapter is named for one of six female characters with narrations that oscillate between first and third person points of view: Gloria/Glory, the teenage victim; Mary Rose, the woman whose porch Glory shows up on the morning after; Corrine, a widow who saw Glory go with the transgressor; Debra Ann, a young girl who lives next door to Corrine; Ginny, Debra Ann’s mom who ran off a while back; and Karla, who works at the local diner. Not only do these women — two of them girls, actually — carry the story, but they do so compassionately and powerfully.
“Valentine” addresses sexism, racism and classism by illustrating how they intertwine to perpetuate oppression, marginalization and victim-blaming.
Not surprisingly, sometimes the actions, rather the inaction, of observers who may themselves be oppressed — namely, some of the women characters — play a role in perpetuating the problems.
And at times, knowingly so, as described in Karla’s chapter:
“To speak up would require courage that we cannot even begin to imagine,” says the narrator, who goes on to ask, “Are we guilty?”
She answers herself:
“We are guilty as sin, guilty as the day is long. If we ever stopped and thought about it for very long, and we try not to, our guilt would be as bright and heavy as sunlight in August.”
This is not to say that all women characters stay silent or that they don’t find ways to avenge themselves or others, because they certainly do.
Take, for example, Mary Rose.
Mary Rose essentially upends her life and endures harassment and threats with the decision to testify against Glory’s transgressor.
Karla, after having a run-in with the same man, takes matters into her own hands before leaving town with her newborn daughter.
After reading the book, do I think “Valentine” sounds too cute for a title? Maybe. I cannot decide if it’s even clever or overly clever.
Storyline and themes aside, I feel the same about other aspects of the writing itself. Examples: Patti Smith’s “Gloria” plays on the radio when Gloria is picked up; there’s a smattering of somewhat cliché jokes about Odessa or any other place like it; and though this could be, and most likely is, coincidental rather than intentional, the trial in which Mary Rose testifies begins on page 214 — Valentine’s Day, the date of the crime.
Perhaps whether “Valentine” is even clever or overly clever doesn’t matter. Either way, it’s beautiful and brilliant. And, unbelievably, it’s Elizabeth Wetmore’s first novel — a most impressive debut. I look forward to more of what she has to offer.
As always, happy reading.
Jill Sullivan is the executive director of the Post Art Library located inside the Joplin Public Library.
