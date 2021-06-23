JUVENILE STORYBOOKS
"A New Day," Brad Meltzer
"Sharing a Smile," Nicki Kramar
"Cars, Signs, and Porcupines!" Ethan Long
"Rosa’s Big Sunflower Experiment," Jessica Spanyol
"There was a Young Rabbi: A Hanukkah Tale," Suzanne Wolfe
"Sacred Song of the Hermit Thrush: A Mohawk Story," Tehanetorens
ADULT FICTION
"Moon Lake: An East Texas Gothic," Joe R. Lansdale
"Dream Girl: A Novel," Laura Lippman
"Lizzie & Dante: A Novel," Mary Bly
"The Hatak Witches," Devon A. Mihesuah
"The Album of Dr. Moreau," Daryl Gregory
"Vengewar," Kevin J. Anderson
LARGE PRINT FICTION
"Younger," Pamela Redmond
"Lightning Game," Christine Feehan
"A Perfect Amish Romance," Shelley Shepard Gray
"Dilly Matthew," P. Mayo
"The Cowboy Way," Elmer Kelton
"The Artist: A Novel Based on the Life of Western Artist Charles M. Russell," Jackson Lowry
ADULT NON-FICTION
"A Cry From the Far Middle: Dispatches From a Divided Land," P. J. O’Rourke
"Witch Hunt: A Traveler’s Guide to the Power and Persecution of the Witch," Kirsten J. Sollee
"Kitchenwise: Essential Food Science for Home Cooks," Shirley O. Corriher
"Dear Life: A Doctor’s Story of Love and Loss," Rachel Clarke
"Route 66 in Missouri," Joe Sonderman
"Woody Guthrie: An Intimate Life," Gustavus Stadler
