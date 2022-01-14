JUVENILE EASY NONFICTION
"Burt the Beetle Doesn’t Bite," Ashley Spires
"Friends Do Not Eat Friends," Jill Esbaum
"Moon Marion," Dane Bauer
"Shell Quest," Steph Waldo
"Fish and Sun," Sergio Ruzzier
ADULT FICTION
"No Land to Light On," Yara Zgheib
"The Latinist," Mark Prins
"The Paris Bookseller," Kerri Maher
"Small World," Jonathan Evison
"When You Are Mine," Michael Robotham
"The Last House on the Street," Diane Chamberlain
ADULT NONFICTION
"The Weight of Air: A Story of the Lies About Addiction and the Truth About Recovery," David Poses
"Squirrel Hill: The Tree of Life Synagogue Shooting and the Soul of a Neighborhood," Mark Oppenheimer
"Invisible Child: Poverty, Survival, and Hope in an American City," Andrea Elliott
"The Long War: the Inside Story of America and Afghanistan since 9/11," David Loyn
"Forget Prayers, Bring Cake: A Single Woman’s Guide to Grieving," Merissa Nathan Gerson
"Underwater Wild: My Octopus Teacher’s Extraordinary World," Craig Foster
